Dr Manyal, Johal start development work at Panchayat Chak Salaria

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Dec 9: Senior BJP leader and former Minister, Dr D.K Manyal along with J&K BJP Kissan Morcha president and DDC Ramgarh, Sarabjeet Singh Johal today started development work of a community shed at Panchayat Chak Salaria, Block Ramgarh, in district Samba.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Manyal said that extensive and unhindered development of J&K is the top agenda of BJP Government and to make this happen, PM Narendra Modi has ensured free flow of funds so that things could roll out as fast as possible.

Manyal said that J&K has been witnessing unprecedented development since the PM Modi led Government has come to power and the works which were pending since decades have been accomplished with great ease. He said that PM has given standing instructions for ensuring all round development of the UT of J&K and that is the reason the areas which were discriminated earlier by the successive governments have now come to limelight through colossal development as roads, lanes, drains and other civic infrastructure has been revamped in a fair manner both in rural and urban pockets without any prejudice or political discrimination.

He said the mission of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is to usher in an era of peace, progress and prosperity in J&K and for this BJP is taking every possible step.

Talking about the newly constructed community shed, Sarabjit Singh Johal said that this facility will provide succor to local people during the sultry days of Summer months and also in the rainy season. He said that this was the long pending demand of the people and from now onwards they will not have to face any kind of difficulty during the vagaries of weather.

He said that the changes on ground are already becoming visible as people of the UT are experiencing the development as never before and every issue of the people is given due care and is sorted out as soon as possible.

Among others who were present include Shiv Choudhary Mandal President, Naveen Kumar, Nancy Choudhary, Bishan Choudhary and Rohit Choudhary.