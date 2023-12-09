Mortar shell recovered

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 9: Police today recovered a mortar shell which was detected by labourers during digging at village Dara in Thannamandi tehsil of Rajouri district.

During digging by a JCB machine for Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) Scheme, the labourers detected a mortar shell and immediately informed police.

A team from Thannamandi Police Station reached the spot and recovered the mortar shell.

It appeared to be a rusted shell, the reports said.