Strengthen BJP for peace, prosperity of Kashmir: Bhat

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 9: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Srinagar district president, Ashok Bhat today appealed the people to join hands with the party and strengthen it in Valley for taking forward the Kashmir and making it a prosperous part of country.

He said it is BJP only under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi which can restore pristine glory of Kashmir and ameliorate the lot of the people.

The BJP leader, who was addressing a public meeting at Marloo in Shalteng asked the people especially the poor to take advantage of the various schemes launched by the Narendra Modi Government for their upliftment and welfare.

The BJP leader who was on tour of Central Shaltang and Eidgah constituencies of Srinagar district took stock of the various developmental works being executed by Government agencies.

At Malroo he held a public darbar also in which a large number of locals participated and put forth their different issues and Bhat assured them for their early redress.

Later he toured Eidgah where a long pending demand of drinking water shortage of the people of the locality was solved by starting the laying of water pipes after the local unit of BJP took up the issue with the concerned authorities.

Accompanying Bhat to these areas were leaders of the two constituencies which include Mushtaq Ahmed Lone, Reyaz Ahmad, Muneer Ahmad Shah , Mohamad Shaban.