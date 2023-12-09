2-day sensitization workshop on Yoga concludes at Govt Ayurvedic Hospital

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 9: A 2-day sensitization program for District Level Master Trainers of Yoga, Yoga Therapists and Yoga Instructors of Jammu and Kashmir organized at Government Ayurvedic Hospital Jammu, concluded today.

Dr Mohan Singh, Director Ayush J&K inaugurated the program by lightening the ceremonial lamp. In his address, Director Ayush emphasized the importance of Yoga as a therapeutic modality in the current scenario when public health threat of non-communicable, chronic inflammatory distress, life style disorders and stress induced illnesses are increasing day by day.

He highlighted that Directorate of Ayush is converging with other National Health Programs for promoting healthy living through Yoga, as Yoga is an integrative healthcare intervention which is cost effective, drugless and socially and culturally acceptable to general public. He also commended Yoga Instructors for organizing regular Yoga classes in parks of floriculture Department and conducting yoga sessions for addicts and de-addicts at De-addiction centers across the UT.

The two-day training program was attended by more than 50 participants including Ayush MOs/CHOs, Yoga therapists and Yoga Instructors. Yoga experts from the Department conducted practical sessions and interactive sessions for the participants on Yoga protocols for management of various disorders.

The program was coordinated by Dr Manjeet Singh Kotwal, M D Swasthvritta and Yoga along with Dr Arun Gupta Prasuti Tantra Stree Roga, MSc Yoga in the supervision of Dr Vandana Dogra (Medical Superintendent, Government Ayurvedic Hospital) and Dr Aruna Bhat (Deputy Medical Superintendent, Government Ayurvedic Hospital).