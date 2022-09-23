Tribute paid to Maharaja Hari Singh on birth anniversary

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 23: Rich tribute were paid to Maharaja Hari Singh on his birth anniversary.

Former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad also remembered the true visionary, patriot and the last Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh on his birth anniversary today.

“It is pertinent to recall the sea of changes in J&K brought in by Maharaja Hari Singh. His well-organised public administration system, people friendly policies, promotion of free and compulsory education for all, developmental and infrastructural works etc. were milestones in J&K’s development”, he said. Click here to watch video

Leading the people to pay their respectful and affectionate homage to the last Maharaja of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh at a specially held ceremony, former minister and Pradesh BJP Vice President Surjeet Singh Slathia today said the best tribute to the visionary and legendary Maharaja Hari Singh would be to uphold the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country by foiling the elements inimical to peace and tranquillity.

“Indebted people feel a sense of pride in remembering their benevolent Maharaja whose relentless efforts to make his princely state of Jammu and Kashmir integral part of India”, Slathia said while addressing the people at a function, held to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Maharaja at Village Bandral Ramgarh in Vijaypur Assembly Constituency.

The 127th birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh of the then princely state of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh was celebrated by Dogra Sadar Sabha, Jammu and Kashmir. The public representatives from all walks of life, irrespective of region, religion, community, caste and profession had thronged the DSS Hall to pay homage to this illustrious son of the soil. Speakers appreciated the Dogra Sadar Sabha for giving a befitting name to this auspicious day as Samajik Nyaya Divas. Earlier, in his welcome address, Gulchain Singh Charak was also present on the occasion.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jammu and Kashmir celebrated Maharaja Hari Singh ji’s birthday by organizing various programmes. J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, on the occasion, said that fitting tributes to Maharaja has been paid today. He said that the credit for the holiday on the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh goes to the nationalist populace of Jammu & Kashmir. He especially congratulated all the youth and said that Maharaja was a personality of high values who keeps us inspiring even so many decades after he has left this physical world. He said that today the whole of Jammu & Kashmir is celebrating the day like a festival and paid increasingly more tributes to the Maharaja. J&K BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul said that the maximum medical camps were organized in the areas where free medical facilities are not easily accessible. In addition to routine diagnosis, free medicines were distributed on the spot, there were free diagnostics at some places and registration for future free or discounted surgeries were also done in these camps, he said. Ravinder Raina participated in the various programmes organized in connection with the celebration of Maharaja’s birthday including the programmes organized at Maharaja Hari Singh Park near Tawi. He was also accompanied by Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta, Party Vice-President Yudhvir Sethi, BJP NEM Priya Sethi, Former MLC Vikram Randhawa, Secretary Arvind Gupta and others.

Charak Biradari Mahasabha, Jammu organized a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh in the Shiv Charak Bhawan Greater Kailash Jammu in which large number of Charak Biradari members took part. A seminar was also held to threw light on the life and works of Maharaja Hari Singh. Rakesh Singh Charak, President Charak Biradari Mahasabha, Swarn Singh Charak, President Managing Committee, Jai Data Ranpat Dev Maharaj Bhawan expressed their views whereas Sushil Singh Charak conducted the proceedings.

The 127th birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh was celebrated at Maharaja Hari Singh Chowk Sainik Colony. Jai Singh Senior leader was the organizer of the function. Corporator Gurmeet Randhawa was guest of honour. On this occasion Jai Singh talked about developments and reforms during Maharaja Hari Singh rule. Sobat Ali and Corporator Gourav Chopra Councillors, Abhimanyu Jamwal Chairman Dussehra Committee Sainik Colony, Narinder Singh Former Mayor JMC and many others were present on the occasion.

Birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh was celebrated at Akhnoor with enthusiasm and respect with rich tribute flowing through all the speakers. Bharat Bhushan, Chairman District Development Council Jammu was the chief guest who recounted the contributions of Maharaja in all spheres of lives of people in his state. He complimented State and Central Governments for honouring public demand. KP Singh, Chairman Raj Tilak Celebration Committee, who organized the function also paid rich tributes to the Maharaja and thanked him for giving a High School and Karan Singh bridge to Akhnoor. Bhushan Bral, Member DDC, Col BR Sharma, Capt Kali Dass, Ramesh Singh Langeh, Raghuvir Singh, Nambardar Vakil Singh, Chowkidar Thakar Dass and Kuldeep Kour were among the speakers who paid tributes to the Maharaja and thanked State and Central Governments for granting the holiday to keep the services and memory of Maharaja alive forever.

A meeting of the Jammu Heritage Society was held under the chairmanship of its President Bhuvneshwar Gandotra. The members thanked the Lt Governor for declaring 23rd September as a holiday on Maharaja’s birthday. Bhuvneshwar Gandotra remembered Maharaja as a great visionary and a secular administrator. Members present were hopeful that people of Jammu and Kashmir shall follow the principles laid down by Maharaja Hari Singh. Later, sweets were distributed among the gathering present on the occasion.

As per the direction of BMO Bani, Dr Rameshwar Singh Zonal Medical Officer PHC Koti Chandyar organised a medical camp at Panchyat Sitti in Bani to mark the occasion of 127th birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh. Free checkup and Ayurvedic medicine were distributed in presence of Sarpanch Sitti Bindra Ban.

Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Mahasabha Trust (ABKMT) celebrated birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh in its Headquarter Office at Ghou Manhasa Jammu. Aadil Manhas UT President ABKMT, Rishipal Singh Parmar National President ABKMT, Parshotam Amit Manhas National General Secretary ABKMT expressed their views.

To commemorate the 127th birthday celebrations of Maharaja Hari Singh, J&K Dharmarth Trust in association with Lajwanti Bhagatnath Radiations of Hope Trust organized a medical camp at Ranbireshwar temple. The camp was inaugurated by Ajatshatru Singh and Ritu Singh. Vikramaditya Singh and Jyotsna Singh also visited the medical Camp. The camp was supported by Centre for Eye Sight and Maharishi Dayanand Hospital Jammu. President Dharmarth Trust Senior Advocate Ajay Gandotra thanked Centre for Eye Sight and Maharishi Dayanand Hospital for supporting LBNROH in conducting the camp.

To celebrate the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh, Global Helping Hand organized free COVID Vaccination Camp in association with Sai Dham Ashram Trust, GL Raina Reshi Memorial Trust, Sharika Diagnostic and X-Ray Lab and KP volunteers at Sai Baba Temple Ashram, Mata Roop Bhawani Lane, Talab Tillo. The last Free COVID Vaccination Camp was also held under the aegis of Global Helping Hand in Bhagwan Gopi Nath Ashram Jammu. The camp was inaugurated by Anil Bhat, Bureau Chief PTI and Jatinder K Bhat Chairman GHH.

A group of more than 200 citizens of Jammu led by Adv Ramesh Arora former MLC visited residence of Maharaja Hari Singh and met with his family members including Ajatshatru former MLC and others. The visitor included Charanjeet Singh Khalsa Former MLC, Narayan Singh Former President Rajput Sabha, Rajinder Arora, Bharat Gandi Former MLA, Shakina, Ashi, Sumant Singh, Councillor Sumit Raina, Councillor Sanjay Baru, Ramesh Sabarwal, Kapil Arora, Chander Chawla, Dr Sushil, Chander Mohan Sharma Senior BJP leader, Sunil Malhotra Advocate, Parvez Malik X-En, Dr Yudhvir Katoch, Pritam Singh and many more. The photo of Maharaja Hari Singh was garlanded on the occasion.

The members of the Batwal Youth Development Committee Jammu celebrated birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh and planted a tree sapling in honour of Maharaja on this auspicious day. BYDC Chairman RL Kaith and many others were present on the occasion.

National Incredible Literacy Mission (NILM) celebrated birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh in collaboration with ICI Coaching Institute Branch B, Bantalab and Wildlife Department Jammu. During the function, Rakeshwar Singh, Project Director, National Incredible Literacy Mission, Jammu (N.I.L.M) was the chief guest. Preeti Devi senior teacher working in ICI Branch B Ganga Nagar Bantalab hosted the function at Hari Singh Palace. A lecture was delivered by faculty members regarding achievements of Maharaja Hari Singh. After that, students were taken for an educational trip to Manda Deer Park (zoo) wherein Sindhu Choudhary hosted the programme. During the visit, Kavita Bali Managing Director ICI Jammu told the importance of wildlife and environment to the staff members. Students presented colourful cultural programme during function.

Aam Aadmi Party paid tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh on his birthday. The leaders present in the program threw light on the life of the Maharaja by offering flower garlands on his portrait. On this occasion, Aam Aadmi Party senior leader Amit Kapoor described Maharaja Harisingh as a great ruler and social reformer.

The birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh was celebrated by Shiv Sena & Dogra Front led by Party President Ashok Gupta. Sweets were distributed among the people to mark celebration.

District Congress Committee Jammu Rural paid glorious tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh on his 127th birth anniversary in a programme held at Jammu North Assembly. On the occasion, Mula Ram, senior Congress leader and former Minister; Hari Singh Chib, President DCC Rural, Uday Bhanu Chib, President J&K Pradesh Youth Congress; Corporator Ward No 60 Rajni Bala, Soma Nath Block President, Ram Pal Vice Chairman Municipal Committee Gho along with several party workers and prominent people of the area paid tributes to the great Maharaja.

All Jammu and Kashmir Saini Sabha celebrated birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh at its headquarter Arnia under the presidentship of Sat Paul Saini. A large number of people of the Saini community participated in the function.

Nat Manch celebrated birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh. On the occasion, Nat Manch Founder and President Tarun Sharma and members of Nat Manch paid floral tributes to the Maharaja Hari Singh.

Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party today celebrated the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh at party office in Gandhi Nagar. While paying tribute to Maharaja Hari Singh, JKNPP President Vilakshan Singh threw light on the reforms taken by the Maharaja during his regime. Others who were present on occasion were Bansi Lal Sharma Chief Advisor, Naresh Chib UT General Secretary, Rajesh Gondi UT Secretary, Jagdish Singh Bandral UT Secretary, Anil Parihar etc.

Nami Dogri Sanstha (NDS) paid tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh on his birth anniversary. Adv Dogra Harish Kaila President NDS threw light on the life and teachings of Maharaja Hari Singh.

To mark the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh, Dogra Law College organized a colourful cultural event in the college auditorium. The welcome address was delivered by Dr Darshana Sharma, Director Dogra Group of Colleges and Campus Development, who enlightened the audience about the achievements of true nationalist Maharaja Hari Singh. Speaking on the occasion, Gulchain Singh Charak, Chairman Dogra Educational Trust and chief guest of the event highlighted the contribution of Maharaja Hari Singh in nation building.

Maharaja Gulab Singh Brigade (MGSB) celebrated the 127th birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh Bahadur. While paying tribute to Maharaja Hari Singh, MGSB President Suroor Singh Jamwal, Working President Anil Singh Rakwal congratulated entire Jammu and Kashmir for reclaiming Public Holiday on Sept 23rd.

IDPS Akhnoor conducted a special morning assembly on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh. Teachers and students of IDPS Akhnoor gave tribute to Maharaja Hari Singh through their speech on his birth anniversary. Principal KCS Mehta in his speech threw light on the life and teachings of Maharaja Hari Singh.

Stepping Stone Play Way School celebrated Maharaja Hari singh’s birthday in school premises. Director of the school Vikash Kumar Sharma and Principal Anjali Sharma apprised the gathering about the role played by the Maharaja Hari Singh in the development of the Jammu and Kashmir.