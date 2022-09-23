Dr Prabhakar appointed IHR&ACB distt president

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 23: International Human Rights & Anti-Corruption Bureau (IHR&ACB) has engaged Dr Prabhakar as district president for J&K.

Dr Prabhakar is a retired Government officer, who worked as OSD with Chief Secretary and in Chief Minister’s office. He is the alumni of Jammu University, being a PhD student of Economics Department. He is also a life member of Indian Institute of Public Administration as well as consultant in ICDRC.

He was re-employed by the State Government for monitoring the National Rural Livelihood Mission. Presently, he is exploring possibility of advance research and providing consultancy services to a multinational company.