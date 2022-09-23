JAKFED employees urge LG for release of their retirement dues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 23: JAKFED Employees Welfare Union has appealed the Lieutenant Governor J&K to order implementation of the Administrative Council’s decision number 133/15/2019, dated 13/06/2019 and release retirement dues in favour of retirees there under.

Under this Administrative Council decision, JAKFED (J&K Cooperative Supply and Mktg Fed) – a Government undertaking was wound up. However, despite lapse of four years, neither the retirement benefits to the retirees have been extended nor the amount of VRS in favour of the interested in-service employees been disbursed by the competent and concerned authorities.

“This attitude adopted by the concerned authorities to delay the payment of retirement dues in favour of the retirees has made the life of the retired employees of JAKFED and their dependants miserable,” said President of the Union, in an open letter to the Lt Governor.

It is worth to mention here that the services of the employees of JAKFED are non-pensionable. However, the Provident Fund, which was deducted monthly from salaries of the employees, has not been deposited with the Provident Fund Commissioner since April 2002, thus unabling the retired employees to draw the same

The Union said that at least 21 retired employees of JAKFED have breathed their last without getting their retirement dues and Provident Fund disbursed to them, which put their kith and kin into distress.