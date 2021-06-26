Traffic resumes on Srinagar-Leh NHW, Kashmir highway & Mughal road open

SRINAGAR: One-way traffic was resumed on Saturday on the national highway, the only road connecting Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir, after remaining suspended on Friday for weekly maintenance, a traffic police official said here.

Meanwhile, two-way passenger Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) and one-way Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) traffic will continue to ply on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the only all-weather road linking the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir.

Though historic 86-km-long Mughal road and Anantnag-Kishtwar roads are through for traffic, but passenger vehicles and pedestrian movement will remain suspended, a traffic official said.

He said after remaining suspended on Friday for weekly maintenance, one-way traffic was resumed on Srinagar-Leh road on Saturday, when vehicle will ply from Kargil to Srinagar. However, Kashmir-bound vehicles had to leave Minamarg between 0700 hrs to 1400 hrs. No vehicle will be allowed from opposite direction and before and after the cut-off timing.

He said two-way LMV (passenger) traffic will continue on the Srinagar-Jammu highway. However, the Kashmir bound vehicles had to leave Nagrota between 0500 hrs to 1200 hrs and Jakheni Udhampur from 0600 hrs to 1300 hrs.

Similarly Jammu-bound vehicles had to cross Zig Qazigund between 0700 hrs to 1200 hrs, he said, adding that no vehicle will be allowed before and after the cut-off timing.

However, HMVs will be allowed to proceed to Jammu from Zig Qazigund after assessing the traffic situation on the highway, he said, adding that no HMV will be allowed from opposite direction. Security forces are advised to ply from Srinagar to Jammu, he said.

Meanwhile, Mughal road, which connects Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region was through for traffic, he said adding that however, passenger vehicles and pedestrian movement will remain suspended. Only vehicles, including trucks carrying perishable fruit and vegetables besides empty trucks and oil tankers will be allowed to ply from Herpora Shopian between 0900 hrs to 1400 hrs only towards Poonch. No vehicle will be allowed before and after the cut-off timing, he said.

Only vehicles carrying patients and other medical emergencies are being allowed on Anantnag-Sinthin and Kishtwar road. (AGENCIES)