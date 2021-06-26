Active cases in Ladakh fall below 300; 17 new COVID-19 cases reported

LEH: The number of active coronavirus cases in the Union Territory of Ladakh fell to 293 after the recovery of 38 more patients, while 17 new cases took the virus caseload in the region to 19,920, officials said on Saturday.

Ladakh has recorded 202 COVID-19 related deaths, including 144 in Leh and 58 in Kargil, since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

The officials said 21 patients were discharged in Leh and 17 others in Kargil during the past 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 19,425 or 97.52 percent of the total caseload.

With this, the number of active cases in the Union territory dropped to 293 – 224 in Leh and 69 in Kargil, they said

Out of the 17 new cases, the officials said nine persons tested positive in Leh, taking the infection tally in the district to 16,436, while eight cases were detected in Kargil, pushing the district tally of infections to 3,484.

The declining trend in daily caseload this year in Ladakh started from June 6 when the new cases for the first time came down to double figures since the commencement of the second wave in April.

On June 24, Ladakh had recorded 10 positive cases which was the lowest during the past nearly three months. (agencies)