Employment June 26, 2021

Required for

construction company

1. Experienced Project Manager.

2. Experienced Auto CAD Expert.

3. Experienced Surveyor.

Contact: 9419196962

JOB JOB JOB

In Jammu

Income- 6000/ 7000/ 8000/ 10,000/ 12,000/ 15,000/ 20,000

Qualification 8th, 10th, 12th, BA/B.Sc./B.Com etc

Dip/Degree

Vacancies: 56 boys/girls

Contact: 7006486152

Note: Required 1 (Girl) Councillor

Required

Male Sales Executives Ten Year’s Experience for Flour Mills Salary – Negotiable.

Contact: Choudhary Balbir Singh of

M/s Kissan Flour Mills & New Kissan Flour Mills.

Mob No: 9419167455, 8803504921

Tel No: 2464625, 2460125, 2460225

Address: Deeli Bye Pass, Near Railway (Flyover) Sainik Colony Jammu

Interview Timing: 10 AM to 2 PM Candidates are strictly advised to report within 7 days from the date of publication of this advt.

DBRC Technologies pvt ltd

requires staff

1) Receptionist- 1 female

2) Sales Manager- 1 Male

3) Office Coordinator- 1 Female

Call @ 9622041999

9055022690

Email @ dbrctechnologies@gmail.com

Interview Date : 24/6/21 to 26/6/21

Interview time – 1 pm to 4 pm

Nitya laboratories

REQUIRED

Analyst

Qualification : B.Sc/M.Sc/M. Tech in Chemistry or Environmental Science

Salary : No Bar for Deserving Candidate

Microbiologist

Qualification : M.Sc in Microbiology

Salary : No Bar for Deserving Candidate

Laboratory : 43, Sector -1A, Ext. Bhalla Enclave, Channi Himmat, Jammu -180015, J&K, India Tel : +91-191-2465597

Mobile No. +91-8492928179

Required Urgently

Computer Operator –

2 Nos (Male)

Machine Operator –

2 Nos (Male)

Contact: 7889558388/9070990007

Required

1) Married Female Client Relationship Executive

Experience- Min. 3 years in Hospitality Industry

Qualification-Graduation

Salary-14,000-20,000

2) Office Coordinator

Knowledge-Ms Excel

Experience-Min 2 years.

Salary-8000-10000

Timings-10:00-8:00 pm.

Mail your resume at girish.girishibmr@gmail.com or call at 8010574712

REQUIRED

MBBS, BDS, Pharmacist or any Graduate with excellent fluency in English speaking and understanding required for International BPO. Work 5 days a week, night shift. Good salary.

Call or What’sapp

resume at 9797535863.

Location – Miran Sahib

Call Center Agent

Urgently Required

We are recruiting for Outbound sale voice process.

Sale Background with good communication skills.

Male / Female welcome

Salary – 7000 to 10,000 + Attractive Incentives

Qualification – 12th or Any Degree

Fresher Can Also Apply

Address:- Enser Communication Pvt Ltd Greater Kailash Lane No – 17

Near Central Bank Jammu

Contact – 7006176140 / 7208487317/ 8433900679

LOOKING FOR A SALESMAN

(PART TIME)

FOR HARDWARE/PLASTIC

MANUFACTURING UNIT

SAHIL PLASTIC INDUSTRIES

PHASE-3, GANGYAL, JAMMU

CONTACT: 9906222280