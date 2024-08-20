Traditional politics achieved nothing in J&K: JKNPF

* Urges people to go for developmental agenda

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 19: While announcing its intention to join the electoral fray, the J&K Nationalist People’s Front (JKNPF) today urged people to vote for development and reject traditional politics in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference, the party’s president, Muneer Ahmed Khan, said that over the past 35 years, the people of J&K, especially the youth, have been exploited by traditional political parties, and that a change is needed.

“Traditional politics has plunged J&K into darkness. Their incompetence has resulted in a failed system; they have achieved nothing. Today, we face a shortage of qualified teachers in schools, while our PhD scholars are forced to work as daily wagers,” he said.

He added that in over three decades, the youth have been exploited, “and the results are before us.”

Khan emphasized the need for developmental politics, noting that traditional politics has led to terrorism, violence, corruption, and the drug menace in J&K while failing to offer a bright future.

“The traditional political parties have had ample time in power in both Jammu and Kashmir. It is time for a change. With new faces, vigor, and youthful energy, we are committed to exposing the failures of these established parties,” he said.

Welcoming the announcement of Assembly elections in J&K, Khan termed it a challenge for his party, stating that they had not expected it to happen on such short notice.

Mohammad Iqbal Wani, the party’s general secretary, said that they have decided to contest the elections to challenge traditional politics and political parties.

“Some are trying to confuse the Kashmiri voters, while others are attempting to mislead the voters in Jammu. The days of taking voters for granted are over. The recent parliamentary elections have made this clear,” he said.

The JKNPF leaders stressed that J&K faces critical issues such as unemployment, the misguidance of youth, and rampant corruption, noting that despite the efforts by the LG administration, these issues persist.

The party also announced a change in its structure, designating Muneer Ahmed Khan as Party president, Mohammad Iqbal Wani as general secretary, Basit Bashir as treasurer/ Incharge UT, Jasif Khan as vice president, Mohammad Ramzan as general secretary (Headquarters), and Safder Ali as Incharge of youth and students.

“The old committee of our party will no longer hold any positions; the changes have been made under the guidance of our Chief Patron and in consultation with our central executive committee,” he added.