Apni Party leadership meets to finalise poll manifesto

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 19: Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari on Monday chaired a crucial party meeting at the Srinagar party headquarters.

The meeting, attended by top leaders from both provinces-the Valley and Jammu, aimed to assess the current political scenario and devise a strategy for the upcoming Assembly polls. During the meeting, the leaders finalised the poll manifesto following in-depth discussions. The manifesto would be made public soon.

“During the meeting, presided over by Party chief Altaf Bukhari, veteran leaders and district presidents provided grassroots level feedback from their respective areas and shared their insights for outlining the party’s poll strategy. The leaders engaged in comprehensive discussions and exchanged ideas while finalizing the election manifesto and devising a strategy for the upcoming polls,” a party spokesman said.

“The meeting participants also addressed a range of public issues and party matters. They made several decisions to address these issues effectively,” he added.

Besides the party president, the prominent leaders who were present in the meeting included senior vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir; Chairman of the party’s Parliamentary Affairs Committee (PAC) Mohammad Dilawar Mir; vice presidents Zaffar Iqbal Manhas and Javaid Mustafa Mir; general secretaries Rafi Ahmad Mir, Vijay Bakaya, and Syed Asgar Ali; additional general secretary Hilal Ahmad Shah; Provincial presidents Mohammad Ashraf Mir (Kashmir) and Manjit Singh (Jammu); chief spokesperson and State secretary Muntazir Mohiuddin; chief coordinator Abdul Majeed Padder; and all the district presidents besides others.