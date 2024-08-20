BJP terms NC manifesto as misleading, heap of lies

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 19: Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP (Lok Sabha), who is also the Chairman of the State Election Campaign Committee for Assembly Elections 2024, by BJP Chief Spokesperson Adv Sunil Sethi termed the NC election manifesto as misleading and heap of lies, that is compiled only to mislead the voters of Jammu & Kashmir.

Senior BJP leaders also said that the promises of NC like repeal of PSA, stoppage of frisking on highways and mass amnesty to the prisoners reflects their anti-people, anti-nationalist mindset and vicious agenda.

They said that NC promises are just a hoax that has been compiled without any thought on their practical socio-economic implications.

This is a manifesto with no vision, BJP leaders said.

They also said that in some of the points, their manifesto challenges the law of the land and asked if the NC leaders are considering themselves above the Constitution, Law and the Supreme Court.