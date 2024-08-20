Kanwar Yatra taken out from Gourikund to Sudhmahadev

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Aug 19: Annual Kanwar Yatra was taken out on the eve of Rakshabandhan and last Monday of holy Savan month, from Gourikund to Shree Shool Panieshwer Mahadev Temple Sudhmahadev, Chenani.

The Kanwar Yatra for peace, prosperity and drug free youth of Jammu Kashmir, was organised by Aware India Foundation in association with Mahadev Kanwar Mandal Sudhmahadev and Namami Devika Teerthhkshetra. This Kanwar Yatra is being taken out continuously for the last nine years.

The Yatra was flagged off today by Retd Head Master Raj Kumari alongwith Pujari of Gouri Kund Temple amid chanting of mantras and raising of religious slogans.

After reaching Shool Panieshwer temple Sudhmahadev, the participants performed `abheskheka’ of Shiv Ling with the water carried out on shoulders by the Kanwar Mandal members from Gourikund to Shree Shool Panieshwer. They also prayed to Lord Shulpaneshwar Sudhmahadev for welfare of all and bless everyone around the world with good health.

Members of AIF also decided to promote Sudhmahadev as Rudraksh Nagri by distributing Rudraksh plants to habitats on the banks of Devika at Sudhmahadev.

The Kanwar Yatra was led by Vimal Sharma, President of AIF, accompanied by the devotees including Sukriti Khajuria, Bindu Sharma, Rajinder Kumar, Vikundal Sharma, Ritika Sharma, Shoba Devi, Arjun Kumar, Master Aaadesh, Devika, Arvind, Devesh and others.