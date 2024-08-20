Two more corneal transplantations conducted in GMC Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 19: The Department of Ophthalmology at Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu successfully conducted two corneal transplantations today, marking a significant milestone in the field of vision restoration.

Under the expert supervision of Dr Ashutosh Gupta (Principal and Dean of GMC Jammu), the surgeries have enabled two individuals to regain their sight.

Dr Ashok Sharma (Professor and Head of Ophthalmology), led the surgical team, providing the gift of vision to two visually impaired patients. The recipients, a 55-year-old female with atheromatous corneal ulcer with aphakia and a 60-year-old male with adherent leucoma, can now look forward to improved quality of life, thanks to this groundbreaking procedure.

The successful surgeries were made possible by the dedicated efforts of Dr Tapan Sharma and Dr Simranjeet Singh (both postgraduates). Furthermore, the timely retrieval, transportation, storage, and transplantation of the deceased donor’s eye were accomplished through the collaborative efforts of Dr Nancy Sharma, Dr Nalini Birpuri and Dr Riya Gupta under the supervision of Dr Hans Raj (Professor) and Dr Vijayta Gupta (Assistant Professor).

This achievement underscores the commitment and expertise of the upgraded department of ophthalmology at GMC Jammu in advancing eye care and restoring vision for those in need, said a spokesperson of GMC Jammu.