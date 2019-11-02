Time Virat Kohli took to give nod for D/N Tests? “Just 3 seconds” says BCCI Prez Ganguly

KOLKATA: “Just three seconds” is all what it took Sourav Ganguly to convince India captain Virat Kohli into playing a Day/Night Test match against Bangladesh, the BCCI president revealed on Sunday.

Less than a week after he took reins of BCCI, Ganguly, who had introduced pink ball at domestic level as the technical committee chairman three years ago, was successful in changing the Indian Cricket Board’s stance.

India thus will finally play their first ever day/night Test versus Bangladesh at Eden Gardens here from November 22-26, about four years after Australia and New Zealand set it going in Adelaide.

“Honestly I don’t know why and what was the reason they did not want to play and accept the D/N Test (in Adelaide). I met him for an hour and the first question was we need to have day/night Tests and the answer in three seconds was let’s go ahead and do that,” Ganguly said about meeting Kohli ahead of the selection committee meeting in Mumbai on October 24.

Ganguly was talking at the book launch of five-time ICC ‘Umpire of the Year’ Simon Taufel, titled ‘Finding The Gaps’.

The Indian team had previously put down Australia’s request for a pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval last year, while suggestion to host West Indies in day/night Tests too had got shelved. (AGENCIES)