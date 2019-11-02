India eliminated big reason behind terrorism, separatism: PM Modi

BANGKOK: India has eliminated a big reason behind sowing of seeds of terrorism and separatism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Saturday, in a clear reference to abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and reorganising of the State.

Addressing the Indian diaspora here, Prime Minister Modi said his Government was working to fulfill those aims that seemed impossible.

“You are aware that India has decided to eliminate a big reason behind sowing of seeds of terrorism and separatism,” Modi said.

“When decision is right, its echo is heard across the globe. And I can hear it in Thailand as well,” he said at the ‘Sawasdee PM Modi’ event. (AGENCIES)