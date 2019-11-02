AgustaWestland: ED files supplementary chargesheet against Puri, Ahuja

NEW DELHI: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday filed supplementary chargesheet against Ratul Puri and Jaspreet Ahuja in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal, an official statement said.

Puri was arrested on September 4 for laundering the proceeds of crime.

The probe agency in its investigation alleged that kickbacks from AgustaWestland amounting to 70 million euros was routed through middlemen Carlo Gerosa and Guido Haschke who have received around 28 million and Christian Michel James had received around 42 million to influence the contract for the supply of 12 VVIP Helicopters.

Puri has allegedly received proceeds of crime amounting to 704,134 euros and 150,000 US dollars from Interstellar Technologies Limited in his foreign entities. (AGENCIES)