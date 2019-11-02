J&K LG visits Baramulla, Anantnag, reviews developmental scenario

SRINAGAR/JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu on Saturday visited Baramulla district in north and Anantnag in south Kashmir and took stock of the developmental scenario and law and order situation there, said officials.

This was Murmu’s first visit to the two district headquarters in the Valley after assuming the office as the first LG of the new Union Territory, created on the National Unity Day, October 31.

“Good governance and efficient administration are vital for hassle-free and smooth public service delivery mechanism. A well-defined citizens’ charter and viable grievance redressal mechanism are the cornerstones of a welfare administration,” said Murmu, addressing a high-level meeting in Baramulla. (AGENCIES)