Jammu gets high security, facelift ahead of first ‘Darbar Move’ as UT

JAMMU: Security has been beefed up in Jammu ahead of the first ‘Darbar Move’ on Monday after the reorganisation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Under the bi-annual ‘Darbar Move’, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir functions for six months each in Srinagar and Jammu.

This is the first ‘Darbar Move’ after the State’s bifurcation into UTs — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh — which came into existence on October 31.

The Civil Secretariat and other Government offices closed in Srinagar on October 25-26 and will reopen here along with the Raj Bhavan on November 4. (AGENCIES)