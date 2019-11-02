Some militants still active in Sopore, will be made terrorism free: J-K DGP

SRINAGAR/JAMMU: Few terrorists, including a self-styled LeT commander, are active in north Kashmir’s Sopore town and threatening people, including shopkeepers and fruit traders, DGP Dilbag Singh said on Saturday, asserting that security forces will “neutralise” them.

The law and order situation has improved in Sopore and elsewhere in the Valley, he said.

The town has been mostly cleared of terrorists and efforts are on to make it terrorism free, the director general of police (DGP) said after inspecting a police station building in Sopore where 20 people were injured in a grenade attack on October 28. (AGENCIES)