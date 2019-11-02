India calls upon SCO member-states to work together to defeat terrorism, combat climate change

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday called upon the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to strengthen and implement all existing international laws “without exception and double standards” to combat terrorism and its enablers.

Addressing the 18th meeting of Council of Heads and Governments (CHGs) of the SCO countries as the special envoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tashkent in Uzbekistan, Singh urged the SCO, of which Pakistan is also a member, to work together in defeating challenges like terrorism, climate change, endemic poverty, under development, pandemics and inequality. (AGENCIES)