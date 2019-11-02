Impasse in Maha: BJP in waiting mode, Sena gives mixed signals

MUMBAI: The deadlock over Government formation in Maharashtra continued on Saturday with the Shiv Sena, which wants the chief minister’s post, alternately hardening and softening its stand, and the ally BJP playing the waiting game.

The saffron allies, which secured a comfortable majority in the October 21 Assembly polls, are yet to start formal talks for thrashing out the power-sharing deal.

On the other hand, the Nationalist Congress Party said its supremo Sharad Pawar will meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday, while a Muslim Congress MP from Maharashtra suggested that his party back the Sena to form Government.

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil held a meeting with party leaders V Satish and Vijay Puranik here. (AGENCIES)