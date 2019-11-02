RCEP pact will deal ‘body blow’ to Indian economy: Sonia Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday launched a blistering attack on the Government on the state of economy, saying signing the RCEP agreement will result in “untold hardship” for farmers, shopkeepers and small enterprises.

Addressing a meeting at the AICC headquarters here, she alleged that instead of acknowledging the “severe slowdown” and looking for a comprehensive resolution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is too busy “managing headlines and events”.

“As a citizen and as a member of the responsible opposition, it pains me to see the Indian economy under siege. What is even more worrying is that the Government is in complete denial,” Gandhi said. (AGENCIES)