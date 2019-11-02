Govt to set up ‘hunar hubs’ in every state: Naqvi

ALLAHABAD: Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said here that his ministry has been working on war-footing to set up ‘hunar hubs’ across the country to train indigenous talent of master artisans, craftsmen in the next five years as per the market needs.

On the occasion of formal inauguration of a ‘Hunar Haat’, being held at the north central zone cultural centre here from November 1 to 10, 2019, Naqvi said his ministry has sanctioned 100 ‘Hunar Hubs’ in different parts of the country in the first 100 days of the Modi Government -II.

“Training will be provided to master artisans, craftsmen and traditional culinary experts according to the modern needs in these ‘Hunar Hubs’, he said, adding that his ministry has been working on war-footing to establish them. (AGENCIES)