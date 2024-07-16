Thousands participate in Muharram procession in Srinagar

Suhail Bhat

Srinagar, July 15: Thousands of Shia Muslim mourners took out a Muharram procession today to mark the 8th day of mourning along the traditional Guru Bazaar-Dalgate route to honour Imam Hussain’s sacrifice.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration permitted the procession for the second consecutive year, lifting a 30-year ban due to militancy concerns that initially enforced the prohibition in 1989.

Like last year, a significant number of Shia Muslim mourners participated in the procession, which began at Guru Bazaar and concluded in the Dalgate area of Srinagar. The Shia community has expressed appreciation for being able to observe this religious event without restrictions.

Adorned in black attire and carrying traditional flags emblazoned with the name of Imam Hussain (AS), thousands of mourners assembled at Guru Bazaar in Srinagar at 5:30 am. The authorities granted a limited time window for the procession to ensure minimal disruption to normal life. With rhythmic chest-beating and elegies echoing through the streets, the mourners marched through Jahangir Chowk and Maulana Road in the city center before concluding at Dalgate.

Agha Syed Hassan Mujtabi, a leader of Anjuman Sharie Shain, expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the procession. “After three decades, we see the procession moving peacefully, and we have been advocating for its allowance. We hope the 10th Muharram procession will also be permitted this year, as it was not allowed last year,” he said.

Muharram, the holiest month worldwide, commemorates the martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Imam Hussain (AS), who was killed in the Battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq in 680 AD (10 Muharram 61 AH). The procession is a significant aspect of this mourning period.

The mourners, chanting pro-Islam slogans and praising Imam Hussain’s sacrifice, conducted themselves responsibly, avoiding any actions that could incite sectarian tensions.

The IGP Kashmir, V K Birdhi, said that the police had ensured comprehensive security along the route. “Police and volunteers collaborated to ensure a peaceful procession. Traffic advisory was issued to maintain normalcy in daily life,” he said.

Regarding the 10th Muharram procession, the IGP said that the district administration would handle permission, and once granted, the police would ensure a peaceful event.

The Divisional Commissioner, Vijay Kumar Birdhri, highlighted the positive support of people and the peaceful environment during the procession. “The best part is the support of people, and they have come forward in a positive way. Peace is evident, and that is why you are seeing this environment. The LG, Manoj Sinha, has passed directions that if something was lacking last time, it should not happen today,” he said.