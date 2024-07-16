DDC reviews expansion work on Srinagar-Baramulla NH1

Excelsior Correspondent

BARAMULLA, July 15: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Baramulla, Minga Sherpa today carried out a comprehensive inspection of the ongoing construction and road widening projects along the Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway NH1, specifically from Narbal to Uri, during his on-site visit.

During the visit, the DDC conducted a thorough on-site inspection of major construction sites, including the Khanpora Bypass, Delina Flyover, Sangrama Flyover, and other significant locations.

The executing officers briefed the DDC with a comprehensive update covering the current status, progress, projected timeline, challenges, and various aspects related to the ongoing construction activities.

During the progress review, the DDC directed the executing agencies to accelerate their efforts and ensure the project is completed on schedule, underscoring that timely completion will provide substantial benefits to commuters by notably decreasing travel time.

Minga Sherpa further directed the officers of the various departments to collaborate and swiftly address any impediments hindering construction work ensuring a smooth and timely progression of the project.

The DDC was accompanied by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Sopore, Shabir Ahmad Raina and a team of officers from various departments during his visit.