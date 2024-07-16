BJP Ministers to undertake Public Outreach Prog in J&K from Aug 5-14

Reddy arrives today to gear up party for polls

High command for large participation in Aug 15 progs

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, July 15: The BJP Ministers in Narendra Modi Government will undertake Public Outreach Programme from August 5-14 in different Assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir, days ahead of the Assembly elections while Union Minister for Coal and Mines GK Reddy, Election Incharge for the Union Territory will reach here tomorrow on a day’s visit to gear up the party activities for the polls.

Senior BJP leaders told the Excelsior that the Union BJP Ministers will undertake Public Outreach Programme in different Assembly segments of the Union Territory from August 5-14, address public rallies, hold interaction with people and launch development programmes. The Public Outreach Programme comes days ahead of Assembly elections scheduled to be held in September this year.

“Both Jammu and Kashmir divisions will be covered in the Public Outreach Programme though the focus will be on Jammu region where the party has high stakes,” they said.

There are 90 Assembly seats in the Union Territory including 47 in Kashmir division and 43 in Jammu division.

Besides Ministers, as per the party insiders, senior BJP leaders will also visit Jammu and Kashmir from August 5-14.

Meanwhile, Union Minister GK Reddy is visiting Jammu tomorrow on a day’s visit to review and gear up BJP’s preparations for the Assembly elections. Reddy is the BJP Election Incharge for the UT.

Reddy will address top 500 leaders of the party including Members of Parliament (MPs), former Ministers and legislators, office bearers, District Development Council (DDC) Chairpersons and Members, former BDC Chairpersons, district presidents and Incharges and Morcha presidents.

Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh, BJP national general secretary Incharge J&K Tarun Chug and UT chief Ravinder Raina will also address the meeting. In a meeting at Kathua today, Ravinder Raina said the Election Commission of India should announce Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The meeting will devise the party strategy for the Assembly elections,” the party leaders said.

Few days back, BJP national president JP Nadda and GK Reddy visited Jammu and addressed several programmes of the party in which they asked the party cadre to gear up for the Assembly elections.

As per December 11, 2023 directions of the Supreme Court, the Assembly elections have to be held in Jammu and Kashmir before September 30. The Election Commission of India has already ordered Special Summary Revision of the electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir along with three other election bound States including Haryana, Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

The final electoral rolls are scheduled to be published on August 20 in J&K. The Election Commission officials have also held a series of meetings with the Election officials and Deputy Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP high command has also directed its Jammu and Kashmir unit to ensure large participation of its cadre and local people in August 15, 2024 events in both urban as well as rural areas.

Jammu and Kashmir has 90-seat Assembly. Besides, there is a provision of nomination of five MLAs including two women, two Kashmiri migrants, one of them a woman, and a Pakistan occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK) refugee.

Twenty four seats in the J&K Assembly are reserved for PoJK taking total number of seats to 114.

Last elections to the Assembly were held in November-December 2014 when Jammu and Kashmir was a State. Whenever held, this will be first Assembly election after conversion of Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory.