“The Old Delhi” expands to Jammu, bringing authentic Mughlai & North Indian flavors

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 14: Food lovers in Jammu can now savor the timeless flavors of Mughlai and North Indian cuisine as The Old Delhi, a renowned restaurant famous for its authentic culinary offerings, has opened its doors in the city. The restaurant, which captures the essence of Old Delhi’s vibrant street food culture, is set to offer a rich gastronomic journey steeped in tradition.

The Old Delhi’s menu features a variety of signature dishes, including succulent kebabs, aromatic biryanis, creamy butter chicken, and melt-in-your-mouth galouti kebabs. Each dish is crafted using age-old recipes, ensuring a dining experience that honors the heritage of North Indian and Mughlai cooking. The restaurant takes pride in its use of traditional spices and cooking methods, delivering the authentic taste of slow-cooked meats and bold, rich flavors.

We’re thrilled to bring The Old Delhi to Jammu,” said a spokesperson of The Old Delhi. “Our goal is to offer food enthusiasts an authentic taste of the past, preserving the culinary traditions of North Indian and Mughlai cuisine,” he added.

The new outlet offers a warm and inviting ambiance, mirroring the cultural richness and historic charm of Old Delhi. With an expansive menu and a commitment to quality, The Old Delhi aims to become a culinary destination in Jammu for those seeking an authentic North Indian dining experience.

This expansion marks a significant milestone in The Old Delhi’s growth, as it continues to maintain its roots while reaching out to new audiences.