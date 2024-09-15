Fairdeal Auto unveils new Hyundai Alcazar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 14: Fairdeal Auto Hyundai unveiled the bold new Hyundai Alcazar at their Hyundai dealership located at Greater Kailash Jammu at starting price of INR 14,99,000 for the 1.5 l Turbo GDi Petrol and INR 15,99,000 for the 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel.

Redefining customer travel experiences, the 6 and 7 seater premium SUV will enrich their journeys with its grandeur, comfort and convenience, technology, energetic performance and advanced safety features, a company spokesman said.

The launch event was graced by Saleem Bakshi- Managing Director; Rohit Gandotra and Mohit Gandotra Director’s, Fairdeal Auto Hyundai, who unveiled the new Hyundai Alcazar in presence of Bhawani Rakwal, Transport Comissioner UT of J&K.

Speaking at the launch, Rohit Gandotra said, “We are committed to enhancing customer experience through our diverse and versatile products. We remain dedicated to listening to the changing customer needs while continuously evolving to exceed their expectations. The bold new Hyundai Alcazar is a testament to this commitment. We are excited to unveil the intelligent versatile and intense SUV that will further elevate grandness, comfort and convenience in the SUV segment. We are confident that the SUV will offer unique value propositions to our customers.”

“The new Hyundai Alcazar will be offered in 9 striking colours with 8 mono-tone options including New Robust Emerald Matte, Titan Grey Matte, Robust Emerald, Starry Night, Ranger Khakhi, Fiery Red, Abyss Black, Atlas White and 1 dual-tone colour option available in Atlas White with Black Roof,” said Tajinder Pal Singh General Manager, Fairdeal Auto Hyundai.

Equipped with in-built navigation along with multi language Ul- display (10 regional & 2 international languages), the bold new Hyundai Alcazar imparts effortless personalization for the customers, he added.