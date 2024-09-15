IHCL launches Sushi Festival at Vivanta Jammu City Centre

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 14: Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), operator of the iconic Taj Hotels, has launched “The Sushi Festival” at Vivanta Jammu City Centre, marking its first hotel in Jammu.

The festival is being hosted at Mynt, the hotel’s multi-cuisine restaurant, from September 14 to 29, 2024.

Known for its diverse offerings, Mynt is set to become a Sushi lovers’ haven, offering a fusion of traditional and modern Sushi and Maki rolls.

The menu has been crafted to cater to both seasoned Sushi enthusiasts and newcomers, using high-quality ingredients and highlighting the intricate art of Japanese cuisine.

Chef Sudhin Gaikwad, Executive Chef at Vivanta Jammu and former chef at Wasabi by Morimoto, Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, said the dishes are designed to showcase the fine art of sushi-making while introducing subtle, unique flavors.

The festival will run daily from 7 Pm to 11 Pm at Mynt.