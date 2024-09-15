Terrorists Exchange Fire With Security Forces In J&K’s Poonch

MENDHAR/JAMMU, Sept 15: An encounter broke out in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district when security forces launched a cordon and search operation following information about the presence of terrorists, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip off, a joint search operation was launched by the police and Army in the Pathanateer area near Gursai top in Mendhar sub-division on Saturday evening, the security official said.

He said the search party came under fire from the hiding terrorists, triggering a gunfight.

Intermittent exchange of fire is on between both the sides, the official said, adding that reinforcements were rushed to the area and further details are awaited.