EMPLOYMENT (15-09-2024)

REQUIRED

DRIVER FOR FAMILY DUTY WITH MINI. EXPERIENCE OF 10 YEARS AT CANAL ROAD, JAMMU

CONTACT FOR HIGH SALARY & BRIGHT FUTURE.

9419185292- 9906087001

MALAYSIA WORK PERMIT

1. CHEF – SALARY (50-70K)

2. COOK – (40-50K)

3. TANDOORI COOK – (50K TO 60K)

4. WAITER – (35K – 45K)

5. KITCHEN HELPER – (35K – 45K)

6. HALWAI – (50K – 60K)

3 YRS. CONTRACT + FREE FOOD

AND ROOM.

CONTACT: 8825005903

RADIOLOGIST

URGENTLY REQUIRED FOR DIAGNOSTIC CENTRE IN RS PURA

ONLY FOR ULTRASOUND * NEED CANDIDATE WHO CAN PERFORM L1 AND L2 SCANS

PER DAY ULTRASOUNDS – 15-20

PART TIME 9AM-1PM,

COMPENSATION: NEGOTIABLE

CALL 7889848319.

LOOKS SALON, JAMMU*

*VACANCIES*

– BEAUTICIAN COME MAKEUP ARTIST

– UNISEX HAIR DRESSER

– NAIL ARTIST

– COMPUTER KNOWLEDGEABLE RECEPTIONIST

*ATTRACTIVE SALARY + BENEFITS*

*CALL:* [7889622952]

HIERING PEOPLE FOR RESPECTIVE JOBS:-

*(TRUCK DRIVERS)-WITH HEAVY LICENSE

*(ACCOUNTANT)-BUSY KNOWING

*(SUPERVISER)-HAVING 5 OR 6 YRS EXPERIENCE IN MARKETING.

MOBILE NO.

(7006001235,7889806634)

DRIVER

AVAILABLE

ON CALL

9149528656

REQUIRED

PHARMACIST 3 NO.

FOR PHARMACY CHAIN

HAVING MINIMUM 1 YEAR EXPERIENCE

SEND YOUR RESUME ON THE FOLLOWING DETAILS

EMAIL:-

SWARANSHPHARMACEUTICALS@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT :- 9419861215, 6005400611

WE ARE HIRING

HERE’S YOUR CHANCE TO SHINE !

WE ARE LOOKING FOR EXPERIENCED

TEACHERS

WITH GOOD INTERPERSONAL SKILLS

SEND YOUR CV JATINDERKOURLM@GMAIL.COM

CALL : 9796224724

VISIT: LITTLE MILLENNIUM, H NO. 63, LANE NO. 16,

NEAR PHUWARA CHOWK, GREATER KAILASH,

JAMMU (J&K)

REQUIRED

COMPUTER

OPERATOR 2 NO.(M/F)

FOR MEDICAL SHOP BAKSHI NAGAR

QUALIFICATION:-

MINIMUM GRADUATION

EMAIL:-

SWARANSHPHARMACEUTICALS@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT:- 6005400611, 6005417210

TEACHER’S REQUIRED

FEMALE TEACHERS(EXPERIENCED IN EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION) FOR TEACHING AN ACCLAIMED CURRICULUM TO NURSERY/KG.

SUITABLE SALARY FOR THE COMPETENT.

CALL/WHATSAPP RESUME( WITH EXPECTED SALARY) AT 9419296115.

CRADLE2CRAYONS,

ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU

NEED SALESMAN / ACCOUNTANT

FOR OUR GAS SHOP AT DIGIANA WHO CAN ALSO DRIVE LIGHT MOTOR VEHICLE

SALARY 15000

WHATSAPP RESUME

9419181358

JOB VACANCY

REQUIRED :- MALE

CANDIDATE IN JAMMU (OLD) CITY

EXPERIENCED & FRESHERS

JOB DESCRIPTION : JEWELLERY STORE- WHOLESALE

CONTACT : 9797409353

REQUIRED

REQUIRED SALOON BOY FOR MEN SEC D SAINIK COLONY

SALARY 10000 – 12000

MOBILE NUMBER 7006288849

URGENT REQUIRED

ONE MALE FULL TIME

QUALIFICATION:-12TH + BASIC KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER APPLICATIONS AND INTERNET

EXPERIENCE:-2+ YEARS IN TICKETING RELATED WORK

ONE MALE FOR OFFICE WORK

QUALIFICATION:- 8TH, DEALS IN AIR/RAIL TICKETS, HOTELS, HOLIDAY, VISA,GST, INCOME TAX RETURNS, DIGITAL SIGNATURE AND ANY ACCOUNTING RELATED WORKS.

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

GANPATI ENTERPRISES (AUTHORIZED AGENCY FROM YATRA.COM)

SECTOR-1 DURGA NAGAR NEAR PARK

CONTACT:-9796237866, 6005627575

WHAT’SAPP RESUME AT 6005627575

NO REGISTRATION FEES

CANDIDATE CAN WORK ON MOBILE.

WORK FROM HOME

URGENT REQUIREMENTS

SOCIAL MEDIA ANALYST

(IN SHORT CANDIDATE HAS TO DO WORK ON INSTA, FACEBOOK, TWITTER)

REPOST, LIKE, SHARE AND COMMENT

EARNING: 8K TO 30K

ANY ONE CAN APPLY:

7889760586, 9086824163, 8082067827 (HR)

JOB OPPORTUNITY

REQUIRED

ARCHITECT ENGINEER FOR CONSTRUCTION OFFICE

CONTACT: 7006747401

REQUIRED

FULL TIME MAID

1 ROOM WITH KITCHEN, BATHROOM AND VARANDA AVAILABLE FOR FULL-TIME MAID SERVANT. SALARY NEGOTIABLE.

MOB: 9112421674

NO REGISTRATION FEES

URGENT REQUIREMENTS

1. SOCIAL MEDIA EXECUTIVE (FEMALE)

SALARY: 9K TO 10K

2. HR RECRUITER (M/F)

SALARY: RS 10,000

3. HOUSEKEEPING (FEMALE)

SALARY: 8000

CONTACT: HR +918082067827, 9906542240

LITTLE ROSE ACADEMY HIGH SCHOOL MODEL TOWN, DIGIANA GANGYAL

VACANCY

1. PRE- PRIMARY TEACHER (MIN. GRADUATE)

2.COORDINATOR- GRADUATE WITH B.ED (PUNJABI KNOWN)

3. ASST. CONSULTANT (VISA ASSSISTANCE)

KINDLY SEND YOUR RESUME ON 9018145313

TEACHERS REQUIRED

LSDB HIGH SCHOOL, GHO MANHASAN, JAMMU REQUIRES ENG, SST, GEN LINE, P.E,T AND SPORTS TEACHERS.

WALK IN FOR INTERVIEW ALONG WITH CERTIFICATES ON 19.09.2024 AT 10 AM

BALDEV INFOTECH SYSTEMS, KALUCHAK, JAMMU

REQUIRED

A) SAFAI -KARAMCHARI

B) PEON (FEMALE)

CONTACT : 9055273381

NOTE : CANDIDATES RESIDING NEARBY GANGYAL, BARI-BRAHMANA WILL BE PREFERRED.

REQUIRED

REQUIRED ONE STORE KEEPER PREFERABLY AN EX-SERVICEMAN WITH SIMILAR EXPERIENCE BY A C&FA DEALING IN FOOD PRODUCTS AT ITS OFFICE AT BIRPUR, JAMMU.

WALK IN INTERVIEW BETWEEN 11.30 TO 3.00 PM.

GLOBAL TRADING ASSOCIATES

PARMANDAL ROAD (BUCHRI)

BIRPUR JAMMU – 181133

MOB. NO. 9796209699

REQUIRED

COOK HELPER

FOR HOME

SALARY 10000-12000

TALAB TILLO JAMMU

PH. 9419143817

REQUIRED

1. ONE PERSONS REQUIRED AS COMPUTER OPERATOR

SALARY -8000-8500 .

ADD: ARORA LIFESCIENCES

SUSERSHAN COMPLEX

PLOT NO-108, YARD-6 TRANSPORT NAGAR, NARWAL JAMMU.

MOB-9086013196

UNIQUE INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC SCHOOL

GADI GARH OPP. KARAN BAGH, JAMMU

AFFILIATED WITH CBSE, AFFILIATION NO.730110

REQUIRED

1. PGT COMMERCE (ACCOUNTANCY) – 01

2. COMPUTER TEACHER – 01

3. SPORTS TEACHERS – 02

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT:- 8082018188, 8082844615,

UPHSS1234@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT: SCHOOL OFFICE ON 17TH & 18TH

OF SEPTEMBER, 2024

BETWEEN 09:00 AM TO 01:00 PM.

REQUIRED

EXPERIENCED MALE COMPUTER OPERATOR FOR WHOLESALE MEDICAL SHOP AT SUBASH NAGAR JAMMU

SALARY NO BAR FOR THE EXPERIENCED CANDIDATE.

CONTACT:-

9419294653, 9858164012

REQUIRED

FULL TIME COMPUTERISED ACCOUNTS KNOWING -MALE/FEMALE

EXPERIENCE MUST, FRESHERS ARE EXCUSED, HANDSOME SALARY

EXPERTISE OF WORKING IN SMARTTAX SOFTWARE OF TAXES OF APPLICANT IS PREFERRED .

MAIL YOUR RESUME ALONGWITH PHOTO TO: VIKASCHOPRAADV105@GMAIL.COM OR

CONTACT:

VIKAS CHOPRA TAX ADV, 105/5,

TRIKUTA NAGAR, JAMMU.

(M):9419128160(WHATTSAPP), 7780861863,8492028160

JOIN BHARTI AXA AS A

INSURANCE ADVISOR

PART TIME WORK (DOUBLE YOUR INCOME)

IDEAL FOR

TEACHERS

HOUSEWIFE

TRAVEL AGENT

RETIRED PERSON

LAWYER

SELF EMPLOYED

SALES MAN

STUDENTS

OTHERS

WHAT WE OFFER:

LUCRATIVE

COMPENSATION,

GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES,

INTERNATIONAL

TRIPS FOR FAMILY

FOR MORE DETAILS CONTACT : 9469004461

REQUIRED

EXPERIENCED CANDIDATE FOR MEDICAL SHOP IN TRIKUTA NAGAR

CONTACT :

9796411013

REQUIRED

1) ACCOUNTANT EXPERIENCED KNOWLEDGE OF GST, TDS RETURNS( M/F)

2) MARKETING EXECUTIVE FOR JAMMU AREA.

3) MARKETING EXECUTIVE FOR BISHNAH/ BARI BRAHMNA AREA

CONTACT: 6005187687/ 9419793596

44, A-2, SOUTH BLOCK, BAHU PLAZA, JAMMU.

SHRIRAM FINANCE LTD

INTERVIEW

MONDAY 16/09/2024

POSITION . GOLD LOAN

JOB LOCATION . JAMMU

AGE 22 TO 32. YRS

EXPERIENCE CANDIDATE REQUIRED FRESHER CAN ALSO APPLY

INTERVIEW TIMING :11AM TO 2 PM

OFFICE ADDRESS .SHRIRAM FINANCE LTD

SHASTRI NAGAR OPP.NIRANKARI BHAWAN

CONTACT NO

9018289670, 9622112212, 7006328122

HIRING

VISVERO, A USA BASED IT COMPANY IS HIRING FOR BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT EXECUTIVES AND EMAIL MARKETING ASSOCIATES WITH (1-2) YEARS OF EXPERIENCE FOR JAMMU LOCATION

CANDIDATE SHOULD POSSESS A BACHELOR’S DEGREE IN SCIENCE, IT OR COMMERCE.

MUST POSSESS EXCELLENT VERBAL AND WRITTEN COMMUNICATION SKILLS IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE.

OFFICE TIMINGS

6:00 PM IST – 2:00 AM IST

DESIRED CANDIDATES CAN SHARE RESUMES AT

HR@VISVERO.COM /9999469643

URGENT

TEACHERS REQUIRED FOR

VASUDHAIVA KUTUMBKAM WELFARE SOCIETY SARVODAYA MIDDLE SCHOOL AT RAJEEV NAGAR NARWAL JAMMU.

QUALIFICATION REQUIRED

GRADUATE IN ANY STREAM WITH B.ED.

SALARY: COMMENSURATE SALARY FOR QUALIFIED CANDIDATES.

PL CONTACT / APPLY TO

MRS YOGITA BAKSHI

[ MOB NO 09906327067 ] PRINCIPAL VKWS

RAJEEV NAGAR, NARWAL, JAMMU.