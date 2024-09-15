AM Hyundai Rajouri launches Hyundai Alcazar at state-of-the-art facility

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 14: AM Hyundai, a leading automobile dealership in Jammu & Kashmir, announced the launch of much-awaited Hyundai Alcazar at its state-of-the-art facility in Rajouri.

The grand launch event was graced by the presence of Jatinder Gupta (Chairman of AM Group), Sanjay Mahajan (Managing Director of AM Group), and Directors Ankur Mahajan and Akshay Mahajan. The chief guest for the event was Akshay Khajuria (Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rajouri).

Speaking at the event, Jatinder Gupta expressed his excitement about the new dealership. He stated, “This state-of-the-art facility is a testament to our commitment to bringing world-class services and the latest innovations to the people of J&K. The launch of the Hyundai Alcazar is just the beginning of many great things to come.”

Sanjay Mahajan, Managing Director, added, “The Alcazar represents Hyundai’s focus on offering premium, spacious, and feature-rich SUVs. With this dealership, we aim to provide our customers with an unparalleled buying experience, supported by the best in customer service and maintenance facilities.”

The newly launched facility boasts a wide range of Hyundai vehicles, including the premium Alcazar, and offers modern amenities such as a spacious showroom, advanced service bays, and highly trained staff to cater to all customer needs.

Akshay Khajuria, while speaking on the launch of AM Group’s new venture, emphasized as to how this new dealership would significantly contribute to the development of Rajouri and the surrounding areas.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from local residents and car enthusiasts, eager to experience the latest offering from Hyundai. The launch of the Hyundai Alcazar in Rajouri is set to redefine luxury and comfort for SUV lovers in the region.