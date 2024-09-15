Protest rallies, prayer meetings mark observance of 35th Balidan Divas

KPs press for passage of Genocide Bill

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 14: Protest rallies, holding of public and prayer meetings marked the observance of 35th Balidan Divas of Kashmiri Pandits in different parts of country today.

A massive protest rally was organized at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi in which tributes were paid to the Kashmiri Pandits who have been victims of genocide and displacement. The event was organized by Panun Kashmir (PK), Kashmiri Samiti Delhi (KSD), Roots in Kashmir (RiK), Kashmiri Pandit Conference (KPC) led by Kundan Kashmiri, and Youth for Panun Kashmir (Y4PK). The rally saw prominent speakers, including Dr. Ajay Chrungoo, Chairman PK, Kuldeep Raina, general secretary PK , Vithal Choudhary, president of Y4PK, Dr. Shakti Bhan, Lalit Ambardar, Sameer Chrungoo, president (KSD), Rajender Premi and Amit Raina.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Ajay Chrungoo reiterated PK’s call for the community to refrain from participating in the upcoming elections, stating, “These elections are meaningless for KPs. They do not address our concerns, and any participation only endorses a process that continues to ignore our genocide and displacement.” He also emphasized the need for the enactment of the Genocide Bill, originally proposed by PK in 2020, saying, “We need formal recognition of the atrocities committed against our people, and this Bill is crucial for securing justice and preventing future violations.”

Vithal Choudhary, president of Y4PK, expanded on the reasons for boycotting the elections, saying, “Refraining from elections is a refusal to participate in a system that has failed us for over three decades. The idea of using NOTA is not enough—it still legitimizes a process that refuses to acknowledge our genocide. Youth for Panun Kashmir is committed to ensuring that our history is not erased, and our struggle for justice continues.”

Sameer Chrungoo, president KSD, voiced his concern about the Government’s continued negligence, stating, “Our people have been reduced to political tokens with no substantial progress in their rehabilitation. Instead of hollow promises, we need concrete actions, starting with the enactment of the Genocide Bill.”

Dr. Shakti Bhan, a prominent community leader, echoed the sentiment of the crowd, saying, “This is not just a commemoration but a day of resolve’’.

Lalit Ambardar, a well-known activist, emphasized the importance of international recognition of the Kashmiri Pandit genocide.

Kundan Kashmiri of the KPC called for unity among the Kashmiri Pandit organizations and communities, asserting, “This rally demonstrates the strength and unity of our community’’.

The rally passed a resolution stating that KPs will refrain from

Refrain from Assembly Elections, demanded enactment of the Genocide Bill and establishment of a Commission Instead of a White Paper, headed by a Supreme Court judge, as envisioned in the proposed Genocide Bill, to investigate the genocide and ensure accountability.

All State Kashmiri Pandit Conference,(ASKPC) Shree Sanatan Dharam Yuvak Sabha (R) observed 35th years Balidaan Diwas and paid tribute to all those community people who were remembered who were killed since 1989 in Kashmir.

This Shradhanjali Sabha was held at Mata Bhaderkali Asthapan, village Thalwal near here. The Managing Committee of this Asthapan had given a call to all community organisation to join hands for observing this day on one single platform and it was honouring this call that ASKPC, SSDYS ( R) shared the dais and audience along with other organizations.

On this occasion the day 14 September 1989 was recalled when on this fateful day a great community leader and renowned socio- political activist Tika Lal Taploo was martyred in Srinagar by dreaded terrorists. This killing marked the beginning of Kashmiri Pandits brutal killings one after the other and forced exodus of the community.

On today’s Balidan Diwas the massacring of Kashmiri men, women and children at Nadimarag, Zainpora Shopian and burning alive some KP families in Wandhama village of Ganderbal and also the mass massacre of village Chittisingpora in Anantnag were remembered and described the shameful, uncivilized, anti religious and painful historical happenings. It was said that those killed attained martyrdom for the religion, for the community honour and for the nation.

Rich tributes were paid to all these martyrs with a pledge not to let their martyrdom go to waste. Stress was laid to keep their martyrdom alive by constructing a memorial.

Those who spoke on this occasion were ASKPC, SSDYS (R) Marg Darshak Moti Lal Malla, Brig (retd) V. S. Diman, ex MLCs Bushan Lal Bhat and Ajay Bharti, veteran Journalist and columnist Shiban Khaibri, renowned Bhakti poet, B N Abhilash, community leader, Sanjay Saraf and Mata Bhaderkali Asthapan president Dilip Ji Pandita.

Other prominent activists included M K Jalai, Kuldeep Raina,

Sundari Lal Koul, M K Koul, Bharat Bhushan Raina, C L Bhat Dadroo, M K Bhat, C L Dhar, Nanna Ji Sathoo, Sharda Nandan Bhat, Subash Chatta, Ravi Koul, Satesh Raina, Kaka Ji Tikoo, P L Swardeshi, Roop K Raina, Surrinder Koul, Surrinder Bhan, Bimal Wantoo, R Trakroo, Dr Ramesh Bhat, R K Ganjoo, C L Bhat, O N Koul, S K Bhat, Desha Bhat, Raj Nath Raina, Ram Krishan Bhat, T N Koul, M K Razdan, M K Zutshi, Avtar Krishan and Ashok Bhat. Basant Ji managed the stage.

Glowing tributes were paid to Tika Lal Taploo and other martyrs at a meeting organised by KP Civil Society led by H L Bhat in which Ashok Kangan, Ajay Takoo, Ravinder Thaploo, Pawan Bumbroo, Naveen, Sunil Sher, M L Bhat, Shiban Ji , Dr Raj Hangloo, Rajesh Koul and others paid glowing tributes to martyrs and recalled their sacrifices for national cause.

All India Migrant Camp Coordination Committee (AIMCCC) under the chairmanship of its president Desh Rattan Pandita also paid glowing tributes to Taploo and other martyrs at a programme held at Jagti township. All the office bearers of the organisation attended the programme and urged the Government to settle the long standing rehabilitation issue of displaced Pandits who are victims of genocide.