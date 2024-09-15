Dr Jitendra thanks PM for mentioning, promoting ‘Purple Revolution’ in Doda

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Sept 14: Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh today profusely thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mentioning in his public address “Purple Revolution” and Lavender Farming which began from the Bhaderwah town of district Doda and PM Modi turned it into a success story through his personal intervention and continued support.

He also thanked Narendra Modi for being the first Prime Minister after nearly five decades to have addressed a public rally in Doda city.

Speaking to the media after the conclusion of mammoth public rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by thousands of people who had gathered from far-flung areas, Dr Singh said, ever since Modi took over as Prime Minister, he has given high priority to this far-flung hilly region, which had been perpetually neglected by the Congress and National Conference MLAs and MPs elected from here, even though they were occupying influential Ministerial positions in the State and the Centre. As a result of this, he said, today Doda has risen to be at par with more developed regions in this part of the country.

Dr Singh pointed out that the success of Purple Revolution and Aroma Mission in District Doda had offered a new avenue of Agri StartUps to the whole country but the truth is that this success would not have been possible without continued support and patronage by Prime Minister Modi who took a personal interest in it. He recalled that in one of his “Maan Ki Baat” broadcasts, Prime Minister Modi devoted considerable time to explain the details and the merits of Lavender farming. Again, it was under Prime Minister Modi that a tableaux depicting the ‘Purple Revolution’ was displayed in the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi on 26th of January 2024.

He said, the unprecedented public response in Doda was indicative of the aspiration and hope that Prime Minister Modi had kindled in these far-flung hills, particularly among the youth who now feel that they have an equal level playing field and equal opportunities like youths elsewhere.

Singh referred to PM Modi’s emphasis on youth and said, it was during the last 10 years that this region got a centrally aided Medical College. He said, the town of Doda situated on the banks of river Chenab has rich water resources but it was only in the last 10 years that there are several of Hydro projects opened one after the other with the personal intervention of Modi, as a result of which, this region is going to be a Power Hub of North India.

Dr Jitendra Singh also thanked Prime Minister for providing a network of roads to the remotest hilly destinations, which had been overlooked all these years.