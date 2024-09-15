Dismal state of affairs in J&K, region grappling with unemployment: Supriya

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 14: Congress today highlighted the dismal state of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir and promised return of Statehood to the region in Congress Government.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, the party’s spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said that despite the Government’s claims, J&K is grappling with severe unemployment, especially among young women, with a staggering 48.6% jobless rate.

Shrinate accused the Government of stealing the jobs of youth of Jammu and Kashmir. “65% job vacancies are lying vacant in Govt departments and there is no plan for Govt to fill these vacancies. In the last 5 years 12000 domicile certificates were issued. It means the opportunities which you were supposed to avail were given to someone else,” she added.

The Congress leader lambasted the Govt for rampant corruption in J&K. “The BJP appointed Governor and an IAS officer blew the lid on Government contracts and jobs,” she added.

Shrinate criticized the Government’s handling of the economy, citing the failure of its industrial policy, which has seen only 3% of investments materialize on the ground. “Even only 40% of PMDP projects have been completed in the last ten years,” she added.

She also highlighted the power crisis in the region, with the Jammu Power Development Corporation’s smart meters set to increase electricity costs.

The Congress leader also touched upon the sensitive issue of land laws, alleging that the repeal of laws like the Land Act and Big Landed Estates Abolition Act has led to the displacement of local farmers.

She accused the Government of forcing renewal of hotels and land lease as a means only to benefit outsiders.

Shrinate further emphasized the need for better healthcare infrastructure, citing the J&K low hospital bed-to-population ratio and high prevalence of anemia among women. She also expressed concern over the rising crime rate against women and children.

She also announced various initiatives aimed at empowering women, including interest-free loans and healthcare schemes.

Shrinate accused the Centre of failing to end terror attacks in J&K and said terrorism has returned stronger in the region where it had been eliminated many years ago.

The spokesperson said there have been 25 terror attacks in J&K in the 98 days since Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for his third term.

“Huge claims were made that after August 2019, peace will be established in Jammu and Kashmir. I will not talk about the time since 2014 or 2019, but it has been 98 days since Modi was sworn in. In the last 98 days, there have been 25 terror strikes in J-K in which 21 security personnel were martyred, while 28 others were injured,” she said.

Shrinate said 15 citizens of the union territory have also lost their lives in these terror attacks, while 47 people were injured.

“Who will answer for it? Jammu was peaceful, the insurgency had ended there, but now, we are again witnessing terror attacks in Jammu’s Doda, Reasi, and other areas,” she added.

She alleged the Prime Minister has not been offering his tributes to the fallen soldiers since 2019.

“PM tweets on small issues, discovers new countries on the world map to travel to and wishes happy birthday to people, but since 2019, Modi has stopped sending tribute or sympathy messages. Our officers, and soldiers lost their lives, Jammu and Kashmir police personnel were killed, but Modi has not uttered a single word to offer tributes or sympathies after 2019,” Shrinate alleged.

“Check his media and social media and see if he has even taken notice of one such attack. The least you can do is pay homage to the supreme sacrifices our force and police forces are making in J&K” she added.

Shrinate said Modi chose not to do that “because you want to tell the world that everything is alright in J-K”.

“No, it is not alright because militancy that had completely evaporated and vanished in Jammu, is back with a vengeance and what are you doing (about it)? This is your failure,” she claimed.