CS participates in ‘Hindi Diwas’ organized by JKAACL

JAMMU, Sept 14: The J&K Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages (JKAACL) today organized the ‘Hindi Diwas’ at Abhinav Theatre. The full-day event, dedicated to the promotion and preservation of the Hindi language, featured engaging activities including debates and poetry recitations, with enthusiastic participation from students across the region.

Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, graced the occasion as the chief guest. In his speech, he underlined the significance of Hindi as a unifying language and a symbol of India’s cultural heritage. He highlighted the importance of the younger generation maintaining a strong connection to their linguistic roots, stating, “Hindi is more than just a language; it is the essence of our rich cultural identity and plays a vital role in strengthening national unity.”

Principal Secretary, Culture, Suresh Kumar Gupta, appreciated the efforts of JKAACL in organizing the event and encouraged students to explore the richness of Hindi literature. “Programs like these cultivate a love for the language and foster future poets, writers, and scholars,” he remarked.

Deepika Sharma, Secretary, Department of Culture, was also present on the occasion, adding to the significance of the event.

Academic excellence in Hindi was celebrated with honors bestowed on student achievers. Sonali Thakur, Gold Medalist in M.A. Hindi (Session 2022-24) from Jammu University, Tanu Choudhary, a graduate of Govt College for Women, Gandhi Nagar, and Kashish Kaila, who achieved a perfect score in Hindi in her 12th class exams, were felicitated by Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo for their outstanding achievements in the subject.

Prominent scholars, Prof. Ashok Kumar, Dr Parshottam Kumar Associate Professor, Hindi Department, and Dr Bhagwati Devi Assistant Professor, Hindi Department presented insightful papers on the importance and globalization of Hindi.

Around 30 students from various schools and colleges participated in the poetry and debate competitions. The event’s standout performers were awarded certificates and prizes in recognition of their excellence. The judging panel, comprising Khema Koul, Sham Bihari Juneja, and Suman Sharma, commended the participants for their impressive performances.

Suresh Kumar Gupta distributed certificates to the winners, congratulating them on their achievements. The event concluded with a renewed commitment to promoting Hindi and other regional languages as part of JKAACL’s cultural mission.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary declared open the 7-day exhibition titled ‘Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Through the Ages: A Visual Narrative of Continuities and Linkages’ organised by Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) here.

At the very outset, Dulloo extended his felicitations to Indian Council for Historical Research – Union Ministry of Education and co-sponsors for coming up with the idea of holding this remarkable exhibition representing history, culture, art and architectures of the diverse regions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh here in Jammu City.

He maintained that the region has served as a centre of attraction for scholars, historians, travellers and religious figures for centuries together for its substantial contribution to philosophy, culture and religious practices as well as its enrichment of tradition, art and architectures besides producing renowned.

He observed that this region has produced many philosophers, religious scholars, writers and poets like Abhinavagupta, Vasugupta Abhinavagupta, Kshemendra, Kalhana, Lalleshwari, Sheikh Noor-ud-din Wali, Mahjoor, Habba Khatun, Mahmud Gami, Arnimal, Zinda Kaul, Rasul Mir, Almast , Deno Bhai Panth who have significantly shaped the intellectual level and cultural ethos of this region which is surviving against all odds.

He made out that this exhibition is presenting glimpses of our proud and rich inheritance, illustrious of our 5000 years history, heritage and traditions endemic to this part of the world.

On this occasion, he reiterated that the administration is very keen to revive, restore, preserve and maintain ancient sites and protect its cultural heritage that connect us with our glorious past.

He remarked that the Government in its ongoing efforts to promote and preserve the region’s rich cultural and historical heritage, is actively integrating several centuries-old sites with the tourism map.

Dulloo implored upon the ICHR to explore the feasibility of entering into a collaborative joint venture with the Government for more events with an objective to document, preserve, and promote J&K’s proud heritage, with a view to aligning it with the broader spectrum of national heritage.

The Chief Secretary also asked for encouraging the younger generation to visit the ongoing exhibition to provide them opportunity to engage with and gain insights into the remarkable cultural and historical significance presented through this exhibition.

The Principal Secretary, Culture, Suresh Kumar Gupta made out that this initiative deserves special recognition and appreciation. This event serves as an exceptional example of how an immense heritage and history of Jammu , Kashmir and Ladakh spanning thousands of years has comprehensively encapsulated in just 80 panels , on display.

The rare scriptures, architectural artifacts, trade and commerce records, and evidence of the Harappan civilization displayed herein provide a compelling narrative, fostering a deeper understanding of Jammu and Kashmir.