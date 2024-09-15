3 families created ground for terrorism, separatism in J&K to run their shop of corruption: PM

‘Thousands of youth lost lives due to sins of 3 parties’

Statehood will be restored by BJP Govt at Centre

Our Govt focused on carving out young leadership

Cong country’s most dishonest party led by corrupt dynasty

No welfare of people, Kharge highlighted ‘jail agenda’

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Sept 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched a scathing attack on three families charging them with creating necessary ground for terrorism and separatism which was exploited by the enemies to keep running their shop of corruption worth ‘Arabs and Kharbs’ and declared that this Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir is between these three dynastic families and young leadership devoted to J&K.

Addressing a mammoth election rally in Doda where eight Assembly constituencies of the region will go to polls in first phase on September 18, Modi charged these three parties with feeding terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and said thousands of youths lost their lives due to their sins.

Union Minister of State in the PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, who is Lok Sabha member from Doda, BJP working president Sat Sharma and all eight BJP candidates of the Doda region were present at the dais.

“The Chanderbhaga Valley (a name for Doda region) is also witness to bloodshed and witness to curfew like situation after sunset where businesses and works had collapsed. Now, the terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is taking its last breath,” Modi said, adding the changes Jammu and Kashmir witnessed during last 10 years are no less than a dream.

He said the stones which were thrown at police and Army personnel are being used to build new Jammu and Kashmir.

“Who did this all”? the Prime Minister asked. The crowd chanted Modi-Modi. However, he said, this was not done by Modi but by the people whose trust is taking Jammu and Kashmir ahead.

Modi began his nearly 45-minute speech by welcoming the people who attended the rally in the Kashmiri language. “This time, the (Assembly) election will decide the future of Jammu and Kashmir, which has remained the target of foreign powers since Independence,” he told the gathering.

Asserting that the Assembly election is between three families and youth, Modi said what the Congress, NC and PDP did with the people is not less than a sin. These three families are responsible for destruction Jammu and Kashmir suffered during last three decades as they encouraged corruption and encroachers while the common man was made to suffer for even small facilities.

The Government jobs were given only to those who were close to these three families, Modi said.

Cautioning the people against bringing the NC, Congress and PDP back to power, the Prime Minister said their policies had prepared the ground for terrorism, stifled young leadership and “hollowed out” J-K.

Modi declared that the Statehood will be restored to J&K by the BJP Government at the Centre and cautioned the people against those political parties which for their interests “have taken your rights”

This was the maiden election rally by the Prime Minister in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the first phase of the Assembly polls on September 18, which will cover 24 seats spread across the three districts of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban in Jammu divison and the South Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam.

“Not only this, dynastic politics made this beautiful region hollow from within. The political parties you trusted never cared for your children. They only cared for and projected their children and did not let new leadership grow,” Modi said.

“Jammu has also been a victim of their hate. The Congress and the NC have always discriminated against Jammu. They made worst remarks against Maharaja Hari Singh and other kings,” he said.

“They talk about the Constitution but sow seeds of division… They display boards of love while nurturing hatred,” he said.

Saying that his Government focused on carving out a young leadership in Jammu and Kashmir soon after it came to power at the Centre in 2014, the Prime Minister said the youth of J&K used to face the brunt of terrorism. The parties that encouraged families by misleading people enjoyed power and did not allow young leaders to take root.

“Panchayat elections had not taken place since 2000 and Block Development Council and District Development Council polls had never taken place… After 2014, I tried to bring forth the young leadership, holding Panchayat polls in 2018, BDC elections in 2019, and DDC in 2020.

“The reason for holding these elections was to take democracy to the grassroots so that the youth could take charge,” Modi said.

Continuing his tirade against the Congress, NC and the PDP, he said these parties never wanted the youths to join politics but “we challenged their intentions and the result was that 30,000 to 35,000 youngsters got elected (in the local body elections) and took control of J-K”.

In the years under the BJP Government, Modi said, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a new phase of development and the credit for that goes to these elected youth. “I salute them for their contribution”.

Referring to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks in Srinagar that BJP leaders would have been in jail had the opposition INDIA bloc won 20 more seats more in the recent Lok Sabha elections, Modi said that was the only agenda of the Opposition party.

“Their ideology and vision have become clear through the statements of their president… Do you want to come to power to send us to jail or to work for the welfare of the people? Is this your only agenda?” he said.

The people of the country have chosen us in 2014, 2019, and 2024 for the welfare of the people, not to send opposition leaders to jail.

“We run the Government to remove corruption and provide the best facilities to the poor people. As they (Congress) don’t have a positive vision, their only agenda is to send opposition leaders to jail. He (Kharge) should have talked about the welfare of the people of J-K but instead highlighted his jail agenda,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the political parties that ruled J-K for decades “deprived your children of facilities because they never accepted you as their own. You were only a ladder for them to reach the power.”

However, he said, “Modi is the person who cares for your children and your future and that is the reason that the BJP-led Government opened a number of educational institutions and Medical Colleges to fulfil your long pending dreams”.

“They are the ones who deprived Gujjars and other communities of their right to reservation and deprived sections of the society of their voting rights as guaranteed by the Constitution.

“They have exploited the Constitution for their own benefit,” he said.

Modi said the Congress was the country’s “most dishonest party” led by a corrupt dynasty and manipulates elections to come to power.

“Congress is India’s most dishonest party. Congress’ royal family is India’s biggest corrupt dynasty. You have to remain vigilant against them. They use all methods of dishonesty to win elections in a bid to come to power,” Modi said.

“I warned the people of this country about their (Congress) designs but I was mocked… Today, everyone can see what’s happening in the Congress-ruled States where their Governments, in a very short period of rule, have created troubles for the people,” he said.

Attacking the opposition parties in Jammu and Kashmir, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his slogan of ‘Mohabbat ki Dukaan’, Modi said those running “nafrat ki dukaan” (shops of hate) are hiding behind the boards of “mohabbat ki dukaan” (shops of love).

He said the Congress made “false promises” to come to power and cited the example of Himachal Pradesh.

“Congress made false promises to the people in a bid to get votes in Himachal Pradesh. Now, they have destroyed the State. No development is taking place, employees are not getting salaries, and the youth are not getting jobs,” he said.

Modi said the Congress has an “agenda of hate”.

Modi said a media person from India was locked in a room and beaten on the soil of the US, accusing the Congress of lowering the country’s dignity.

“I read in the newspapers today that an Indian journalist, while in America, faced severe mistreatment… Independent media is a pillar of a vibrant democracy. Does such treatment of a journalist reflect well on India’s dignity?” Modi said.

The television journalist alleged that he was assaulted by Congress workers in Dallas when he asked Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda if Rahul Gandhi would raise the issue of Hindus being attacked in Bangladesh during his meeting with US lawmakers.