PM’s visit has exposed anti-national game of NC, PDP, Cong: Chugh

‘J&K on threshold of a new era’

Excelsior Correspondent

MENDHAR, Sept 14: BJP national general secretary, Tarun Chugh who is also party Prabhari of J&K, applauded the people of Jammu for their massive turnout at Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s rally in Doda today, noting that their overwhelming support has infused BJP workers with renewed energy and enthusiasm.

“This strong show of support has boosted the morale of our Karyakartas, who were eagerly looking forward to the Prime Minister’s address,” Chugh said.

Tarun Chugh emphasized the extensive development works carried out in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir over the past decade under the BJP’s leadership. He highlighted that these projects have benefitted both the rich and poor, a departure from the policies of previous governments that used the region as a vote bank for 70 years without delivering real benefits, particularly to these remote areas. He also stressed that NC could not revisit ST Bill at any cost.

Addressing the twin public meetings, Chugh also highlighted key points from Prime Minister, Modi’s speech, reiterating that the Government remains fully committed to the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir. “Prime Minister emphasized that terrorism is counting its last days in Jammu and Kashmir,” Chugh remarked. He stressed that the upcoming elections in J&K will play a decisive role in shaping the J&K’s future, in line with Modi’s vision of a terror free and prosperous region.

Chugh said ever since abolition of Article 370 life of common man in J&K has seen a new vision of hope and progress.

Political dynasties that have historically ruled Jammu and Kashmir fostering separatism and terrorism for decades needed to be ousted.

Chugh echoed this sentiment, saying, “The leadership of these families has only brought instability and suffering to J&K, while our Government has focused on empowering the common people and fostering peace.”

Referring to the Prime Minister’s promise to restore Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, Chugh reinforced the BJP’s dedication to building a region free from terrorism and flourishing as a major tourist hub. “Our Government is committed to transforming J&K into a paradise for tourists and a symbol of peace. The upcoming elections will solidify this transition,” he said.

Chugh also touched on the transformative infrastructure projects announced by Prime Minister Modi, stating that these will bring the region at par with the rest of the country in terms of development.

Responding to criticisms from NC leader, Omar Abdullah regarding today’s encounter incident in North Kashmir, Chugh said, “The Government has made substantial achievements in restoring security and ensuring long term peace in the region.” He also blamed the dynastic and separatist parties for their selfish agendas, which kept the region mired in conflict, terrorism and youth involvement in stone pelting. “It was these parties, when in power, that encouraged and sowed the seeds of terrorism in J&K. Now, the people of J&K can feel the difference, as the region has witnessed peace and prosperity.”