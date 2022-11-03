Terrorism counting last breaths in J&K: Sinha

‘Elected Reps have to play role in peace’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 3: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said terrorism is counting its last breaths and called upon all the stakeholders to play their role in bringing everlasting peace and normalcy in the Union Territory.

“Only police and forces cannot bring lasting peace. Elected representatives and other rings of administration will also play a big role in it,” he said.

The LG’s statement came in response to the political parties’ criticism over the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the Union Territory.

“I am saying this with utmost confidence that terrorism is counting its last breaths”, Sinha said at a function in the Garkhal border belt in the region on Wednesday evening.

There is now a need for a system where common people have confidence that they will get justice and the administration will help them. Such a system will be a big step in bringing peace and normalcy in the Union Territory, he said.

The LG lauded the security forces and said that the security forces are doing their work diligently at the juncture where we stand today.

The Capex budget of J&K has also been increased to Rs 22,126 crore this year which is four times more as compared to earlier, he said, adding that the increase in budget has been given for development works in collaboration with the three levels of the Panchayati Raj system.

Sinha said the budget allocation of Rs 1,000 crore to Panchayats, Rs 200 crore to DDCs, Rs 71.25 crore to BDCs and Rs 600 crore for Samridh Seema Yojana this year is a reflection of the administration’s commitment to empower and strengthen Panchayati Raj Institutions, border villages and addressing challenges by harmonising policies and programmes, ensuring that the benefits of development reach all sections, granting every citizen their due rights and entitlements.

The principle of transparency and zero tolerance towards corruption has revolutionised the implementation of projects, he said.

“Fear-free corruption-free system has been established through paperless, faceless administrative mechanism. This system has ensured that every citizen can keep track of every rupee being spent in their locality”, the LG added.