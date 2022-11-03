Major reshuffle in J&K judiciary: 84 Judicial Officers transferred

Two District Judges promoted

JAMMU, Nov 3: The High Court today ordered promotion of two District Judges and conducted major reshuffle by ordering transfers and postings of 84 Judicial Officers.

As per the order issued by Sanjeev Gupta, Registrar General, Jaffer Hussain Beg, District Judge (Selection Time Scale), presently posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge Kathua has been placed in Super Time Scale of the Jammu and Kashmir Higher Judicial Services with effect from October 8, 2022 against the available vacancy.

Rajeev Gupta, District Judge (Entry Level) has been placed in the Selection Time Scale of the Jammu and Kashmir Higher Judicial Services with effect from October 8, 2022 against the available vacancy.

As per another order, Haq Nawaz Zarger, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Ramban has been transferred and upon placement of his services at the disposal of Chief Justice he has been posted as Registrar Vigilance. Tahir Khurshid Raina, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kulgam has been transferred and posted as Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, Jammu against the available vacancy.

Shahzad Aseem, Registrar Vigilance, High Court of J&K and Ladakh has been posted as Director J&K Judicial Academy. Shazia Tabasum, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Ganderbal has been transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kupwara. Tasleem Arif, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Kupwara has been transferred and posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar against the available vacancy.

Naseer Ahmad Dar, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Anantnag has been transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Pulwama against the available vacancy. Suresh Chander Katal, Additional District & Sessions Judge, Udhampur has been transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Anantnag. Virender Singh Bhou, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Bhaderwah has been transferred and posted as 1st Additional District and Sessions Judge, Jammu against the available vacancy.

Rajeev Gupta, Principal Secretary to the Chief Justice has been transferred and posted as Member, J&K Special Tribunal Jammu on deputation against the available vacancy. Rupali Ratta, District Judge, LRP, has been transferred and upon placement of her services at the disposal of Chief Justice she has been posted as Registrar Rules.

Suneet Gupta, Additional District & Sessions Judge, Doda has been transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Bhaderwah. Ritesh Kumar Dubey, Additional Sessions Judge, Anti-Corruption, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Ganderbal.

Ranbir Singh Jasrotia, District Judge, presently posted as PO MACT, Jammu has been repatriated from deputation and posted as Principal District & Sessions Judge, Ramban. Aijaz Ahmad Khan, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Kargil has been transferred and upon placement of his services at the disposal of Chief Justice, he has been posted as Principal Secretary to Chief Justice.

Mohd Ashraf Khan, 1st Additional District & Sessions Judge, Baramulla has been transferred and posted as Presiding Officer, MACT Jammu, on deputation. Surjeet Singh Bali, Additional Judge Family Court, Jammu has been transferred and posted as District Judge, LRP, High Court Wing Jammu. O P Bhagat, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Leh has been transferred and posted as Additional Sessions Judge, Anti-Corruption, Jammu.

Mohd Ashraf Bhat, 2nd Additional District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kulgam. Pradeep Kumar, District Judge, presently posted PO MACT, Srinagar has been repatriated from deputation and posted as Additional Judge Family Court Jammu. Amarjit Singh Langeh, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Sub-Judge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis has been posted as Additional District & Sessions Judge, Doda.

Sandeep Kour, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Sub-Judge upon her appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis has been posted as Additional District & Sessions Judge, Anti-Corruption Court, Srinagar against available vacancy. Amit Gupta, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Sub-Judge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis has been transferred and upon placement of his services at the disposal of Chief Justice has been posted as Registrar Inspection, High Court Wing Jammu.

Sandeep Gandotra, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Sub-Judge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis has been posted as Presiding Officer MACT, Srinagar. Anoop Sharma, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Sub-Judge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis has been posted as Registrar Computer (IT). Farooq Ahmad Bhat, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Su b-Judge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis has been posted as Presiding Officer, Fast Track Court, Budgam against available vacancy.

Shabir Ahmad Malik, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/SubJudge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis has been posted as 1st Additional District & Sessions Judge, Baramulla. Arvind Sharma, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Sub-Judge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis has been posted as Additional District & Sessions Judge, Ganderbal against available vacancy. Yashpaul Sharma, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Sub-Judge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis has been posted as Principal District & Sessions Judge, Leh.

Amit Sharma, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Sub-Judge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis has been posted as Principal District & Sessions Judge, Bandipora against available vacancy. Khursheed-ul-Islam, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Sub-Judge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis has been posted as Additional District & Sessions Bandipora against available vacancy. Arti Mohan, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Sub-Judge upon her appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis has been posted as Presiding Officer, Fast Track Court (POCSO Cases) Srinagar.

Umi Kulsum, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Sub-Judge upon her appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis has been posted as Additional District & Sessions Judge, Handwara against available vacancy. Pawan Sharma, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Sub-Judge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis has been posted as Additional District & Sessions Judge, Baramulla against available vacancy. Iqbal Ahmad Masoodi, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/SubJudge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis has been posted as Principal District & Sessions Judge, Kargil. Rainu Dogra, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Sub-Judge upon her appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis has been posted as Additional District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar.

Sudesh Sharma, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Sub-Judge upon her appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis has been posted as Presiding Officer, Fast Track Court, Doda. Spalzes Angmo, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Sub-Judge upon her appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis has been posted as Member Secretary, Ladakh Legal Services Authority. Adnan Syed, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Sub-Judge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis has been posted as Additional District & Sessions Judge, Samba.

Khem Raj, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Sub-Judge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis has been posted as Presiding Officer, Fast Track Court, Kupwara against available vacancy. Dinesh Gupta, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Sub-Judge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis has been posted as Additional District & Sessions Judge, Udhampur. Parvaiz IqbaI, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Sub-Judge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis has been posted as Additional District & Sessions Judge, Poonch.

Vishaish Kumar Parihar, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Sub-Judge, presently attached with Registrar Judicial, High Court Jammu wing has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Handwara. Mahmud Anwar Al-Nasir, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Sub-Judge, presently attached with Registrar Judicial, High Court Srinagar wing has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kishtwar. Prem Sagar, Civil Judge (Sr Division)/Sub-Judge has been posted as Secretary, High Court Legal Services Committee.

Archana Charak, Joint Registrar Inspection, High Court Wing Jammu has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Reasi. Manoj Parihar, Sub-Judge Katra has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Udhampur. Bashir Ahmad Munshi, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ramban. Raja Tasleem, Chief Judicial Magistrate Anantnag, has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar. Manjeet Rai, City Judge, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Rajouri.

Anjum Ara, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ramban, has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Jammu. Rajni Sharma, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as Special Mobile Magistrate (Traffic), Jammu. Vinod Kumar, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Sub-Judge, LRP High Court Jammu Wing, has been transferred and posted as Electricity Magistrate, Jammu. Mansoor Ahmad Lone, Sub-Judge Baramulla, has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Pulwama.

Parveen Pandoh, Municipal Magistrate, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Joint Registrar Protocol, High Court Jammu Wing. Faizan-ul-Haq Iqbal, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Sopore, has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Anantnag. Noor Mohammad Mir, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as CJM Budgam. Swati Gupta, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Sub-Judge, LRP, High Court Wing Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kathua.

Adil Mushtaq, Special Mobile Magistrate Anantnag, has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Sopore. Fozia Paul, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Budgam, has been transferred and posted as Secretary District Legal Services Authority, Srinagar. Mehreen Mushtaq, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Kulgam, has been transferred and posted as Municipal Magistrate, Srinagar. Feroz Ahmad Khan, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Shopian, has been transferred and posted as Forest Magistrate, Srinagar.

Imran Hussain Wani, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Kishtwar, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Judge Vailoo. Preet Simran Koul, Special Mobile Magistrate, Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate Samba. Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi, Judge Small Causes Court, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Gandarbal. Sheikh Gowher Hussain, Special Mobile Magistrate, Pulwama, has been transferred and posted as Special Mobile Magistrate, Budgam.

Geeta Kumari, Sub-Judge, Nowshera, has been transferred and posted Chief Judicial Magistrate, Doda. Javed Rana, Sub-Judge, Trehgam, has been transferred and posted Special Mobile Magistrate, Poonch. Jehangir Bakshi, Special Mobile Magistrate, Budgam, has been transferred and posted as Special Mobile Magistrate (Traffic), Srinagar. Tabassum, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Ganderbal, has been transferred and posted as Judge Small Causes Court, Srinagar.

Anjana Rajput, Special Mobile Magistrate, Kathua, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Judge, Nowshera. Munish Kumar Manhas, Special Mobile Magistrate, Bhaderwah, has been transferred and posted as Special Mobile Magistrate (P&T), Jammu. Wajahat Hussain, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Poonch, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Rajouri. Surinder Kumar Thappa, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Rajouri, has been transferred and posted as Special Mobile Magistrate, Kathua.

Sarfaraz Nawaz, Special Mobile Magistrate Poonch, has been transferred and posted as Special Mobile Magistrate Anantnag. Tsewang Phunsong, Chief Judicial Magistrate Kargil, has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate Leh. Manzoor Hussain, Sub-Judge, Vailoo, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Judge, Baramulla. Phunsog Angmo, Special Mobile Magistrate Leh, has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate Kargil. Meyank Gupta, Municipal Magistrate, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Municipal Magistrate Jammu.

Rekha Kapoor, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Reasi, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Samba. Pooja Raina, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Kathua, has been transferred and posted as City Judge, Jammu. Pooja Gupta, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Ramban, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Judge, Jammu.

Fariqa Nazir, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Bandipora, has been transferred and posted as Special Mobile Magistrate (P&T), Srinagar. Salahuddin Ahmed, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Samba, has been transferred and posted as Special Mobile Magistrate Udhampur. Nusrat Ali, Joint Registrar Inspection, High Court Wing Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Ganderbal. Sunil Kumar, Special Mobile Magistrate (P&T), Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Judge, Katra.