All vacancies in Govt deptts will be filled up by next year in Ladakh: LG

‘DH Kargil to get more infrastructure’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 3: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur said today that all vacancies in the Government departments at both Gazetted and non-Gazetted levels will be filled up in the Union Territory of Ladakh by next year.

He was speaking to media persons after a function at the District Hospital in Kargil which has been developed as state-of-the-art hospital and was described by Mathur as one of the best District Hospitals in the country.

Replying to a question that he has been conferred powers by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for framing Recruitment Rules for Gazetted Officers in Group A and B categories, Mathur said the entire process for recruitment in Ladakh including Gazetted and non-Gazetted will be completed by next year.

“We have recommended 800 posts to the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for which the recruitment process is on. Another 600 posts have been referred to the District Boards of Leh and Kargil for which the advertisements are being issued. Entire process will be completed by next year,” Mathur said.

Only yesterday, as exclusively reported by the Excelsior today, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had extended powers to the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh for framing Recruitment Rules for Group A and B category posts of the Gazetted officers.

A notification to this effect was issued by President Droupadi Murmu.

Describing the District Kargil hospital as state-of-the-art hospital and among best District Hospitals in the country, Mathur said the Government will make efforts to further improve facilities in it and raise infrastructure.

“Not only in Kargil City but the district and Ladakh have best possible medical facilities,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He said it is the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that every district should have Medical College facilities.

“The hospital has 300 beds, MRI and CT Scan will come. Blood Bank has also been sanctioned. Last 2-3 years have seen tremendous development,” Mathur asserted.

During his visit to Kargil, Mathur inaugurated various developmental works and projects.