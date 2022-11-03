J&K Specially Abled registers win over Chandigarh

Sardar Vallabhbhai Nat’l Cup

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 3: J&K Specially Abled Cricket team defeated Chandigarh Specially Abled team in its second league match of the ongoing Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Inter-State Cricket Championship for the Disabled Cricketers at KD Singh Babu Stadium Lucknow, today.

Batting first, J&K scored 146 runs for 7 wickets in the allotted 20 overs, wherein Nikhal Manhas made 21 runs, while Jagmohan scored 36 runs and Wasim Iqbal contributed 20 runs. From the bowling side, Vikramjeet took 3 wickets, while Vipin, Manjeet Singh and Azar took 1 wicket each for the team.

In reply, the Chandigarh team managed to score only 124 runs and thus lost the match by 22 runs, in which Gurpreet Singh made 38 runs,while Mandeep made 27 runs and Sanjay contributed 19 runs for the team. From the bowling side, Amir and Wasim also took 3 wickets each, whereas Nadeem and Manzoor took 1 wicket each.

Wasim was declared as man of the match and was awarded with a cash prize of Rs10000 for his outstanding performance in the match. Now, the J&K team will play against Tamil Nadu tomorrow.

Rajesh Gill, former Ranji player and mentor of J&K Physically Challenged Cricket team greeted them for registering 2nd win over Chandigarh team and conveyed his best wishes for the next matches.

Team: Mohd Nadeem (Captain), Jagmohan Singh, Nikhal Manhas,Yawar Mubarak, Majid Ahmad, Vivek, Firdous Ahmad, Ayaz Ahmad (WK), Ravi Kumar, Vasihno Dev, Waseem, Amir, Zahoor Ahmad, Manzoor, Zafar and Shahid.