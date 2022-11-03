DIG inaugurates T20 Police Cricket League

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

DODA, Nov 3: DIG DKR, Dr Sunil Gupta inaugurated the T20 Police Cricket Premier League at Sports Stadium, here in presence of Deputy Commissioner, Vishesh Pal Mahajan, SSP Abdul Qayoom and others, today.

Sanjeev Khajuria CO IRP 5th Bn., Master Popsy, Additional SP, Mohd Altaf, ASP Bhaderwah, Raj Kumar, SP Ops Doda, Rajesh Gill, CPO Doda (Convener) and other officers/officials from civil and Police were present during the inaugural ceremony.

Earlier, a March Past of the participating team was held, followed by the National Anthem. The DIG DKR administered the oath of sportsmanship among the participants and a cultural programme was also presented by the students of different schools.

Speaking on the occasion, the DIG DKR Range congratulated the participants and wished them good luck for the tournament and said that this will provide a perfect platform to local youth to showcase their performance and hone their skills.

The DIG further said that the Police will continue to engage the youth in different sports and other activities to keep them away from the social evils like drug menace and mentioned that the main theme of the tournament is “Khelo Khel Bhoolo Nasha”.

He also congratulated the girls team of Delhi, which will play the exhibition matches with Doda girls.

During the inaugural ceremony, the winner trophy was presented to the Delhi Divine Girls Cricket team who won the three match series by defeating Doda Diamonds Girls Cricket team by 2-1. Shweta Rana of Doda team was awarded with the player of the series, while Kajal of Delhi was awarded with the best batsman trophy and Pooja Jha of Delhi was announced as best bowler trophy.

The vote of thanks was presented by SSP Doda to the DIG DKR Range and Deputy Commissioner Doda on their support for managing everything to make the tournament successful.