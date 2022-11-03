Iconic Tribute Wall to come up in Jammu city shortly

App stands developed by Chakra Vision India Foundation

*QR code to carry stories of 1000 freedom fighters

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, Nov 3: The City of Temples will shortly have an iconic Tribute Wall with a National Flag of 100 feet height as all the formalities in this regard have been completed and work will begin during the next one month. The wall will attract local people as well as tourists besides generating awareness about the freedom fighters.

Official sources told EXCELSIOR that Chakra Vision India Foundation Trust in association with Rotary Club of India is establishing Tribute Wall within 100 feet high National Flag at 75 locations across the country in order to celebrate 75 glorious years of independence of India and they have selected Jammu city as one of these locations.

In the month of February this year, the Trust formally approached the Jammu administration and asked for selection of one site in Jammu city. Accordingly, the Vice-Chairman of Jammu Development Authority was asked by the administration to identify suitable site.

Finally, Maharaja Hari Singh Park on the banks of River Tawi was identified for creation of iconic Tribute Wall and installation of 100 feet high National Flag. Accordingly, Jammu Development Authority granted in principle No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Chakra Vision India Foundation Trust for construction of Tribute Wall at Maharaja Hari Singh Park on the location identified jointly by the then Mayor and Engineering Wing of JDA subject to the approval from the Board of Directors of Jammu Development Authority, sources said.

The NOC was granted subject to the condition that no damage occurs to the park and that the Tribute Wall shall be maintained by Rotary Club of India. In the month of August this year, the Board of Directors of Jammu Development Authority in its 86th meeting accorded approval to the establishment of Tribute Wall.

“Now, the Chakra Vision India Foundation Trust has conveyed to the Jammu Development Authority that work will begin shortly and completed within a period of one month”, sources said while disclosing that by the end of this year the Tribute Wall will be in place.

The Tribute Wall will have names of freedom fighters carved in granite stone with a QR Code which will carry the stories of freedom fighter. Chakra Vision India Foundation Trust has also developed an application for this purpose, they said. The Tribute Wall will be of 10 feet height, 40 feet length and 30 feet width and the area required for the construction of Tribute Wall with a National Flag of 100 feet height is 40×30 square feet.

The Iconic Tribute Wall will create awareness about nearly 1000 freedom fighters and instill spirit of patriotism among the current and coming generations, besides, promoting national integration. This will be an added attraction for visitors to the park resulting into increase in footfall and consequent increase in the revenue of JDA.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Chakra Vision India Foundation Trust has already completed first Tribute Wall in Pondicherry and the Prime Minister participated in the event by handing over the encrypted stones in the name of Neta Ji Subash Chander Bose and Veer Savarkar to the Foundation Trust for the Tribute Wall at Pondicherry.

Confirming that Tribute Wall will come up at Maharaja Hari Singh Park shortly, a senior officer of the Jammu Development Authority said, “this will be an added attraction point for the local people as well as tourists. Moreover, young generation will come to know about the role played by the freedom fighters for the independence of the country”.

“We are ready to extend all sorts of support to Chakra Vision India Foundation Trust and Rotary Club of India for creation of Tribute Wall”, the officer said, adding “all out efforts are being made to make the Jammu Smart City attractive and more results will be visible on ground in the coming months”.