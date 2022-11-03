Militants fire at 2 non-local labourers in Anantnag

Militant associate arrested

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Nov 3: A militant associate was arrested in Pulwama while two non-local labourers working in a private school were shot at and injured in Wanihama area of Anantnag district by militants today.

Militants today shot at two labourers working in Sabir Abdullah Public School (SAPS) in Wanihama and injured them inside the school. The duo was shifted to GMC Anantnag for treatment.

A police official said that they have been identified as Vikram from Bihar and Badahur from Nepal.

Principal GMC Anantnag Dr Tariq Qureshi said that the condition of one is stable while the condition of other is critical and both are being treated.

A police spokesman said that police received information about an attack on non-local labourers at Wanihama area of Anantnag. Senior police officers reached the spot.

The spokesman said that preliminary investigation revealed that the militant had fired upon two outside labourers, working at a private School (SAPS) at Wanihama area of Anantnag.

He said that the initial investigation also revealed that both victims were called by militants to come out to engage in a work. The moment they came out, they fired upon them with pistol.

Additional Director General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that this cowardice and “inhumane act of terrorism is being investigated on top priority and the terrorists involved in this terror crime would be brought to justice soon”.

He said that the area has been cordoned off and massive searches are going on in the area.

The spokesman said that police, 44 RR of Army and CRPF at a checkpoint established at Khamri Chowk area of Pulwama arrested a militant associate of the LeT.

He has been identified as Zubair Ahmad Dar son of Ali Mohammad Dar resident of Arigam Pulwama. “Incriminating materials and a hand grenade was recovered from his possession,” he said.

The spokesman said that preliminary investigation revealed that he was tasked to carry out attacks on outside labourers in the area.

A case (vide FIR No. 314/2022) has been registered at Police Station Pulwama and investigation initiated.