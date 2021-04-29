Tendulkar contributes to ‘Mission Oxygen’ to help country fight Covid-19

NEW DELHI: Little Master Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday informed that he has contributed to the cause of ‘Mission Oxygen’ in order to help the country fight the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A group of 250+ young entrepreneurs have launched Mission Oxygen to raise funds for importing oxygen concentrators and donating them to hospitals across the country.

“The second wave of COVID has put our healthcare system under immense pressure. Providing oxygen for a large number of serious COVID patients is the need of the hour. It is heartening to see how people are rising to the occasion. A group of 250+ young entrepreneurs have launched Mission Oxygen to raise funds for importing oxygen concentrators and donating them to hospitals across the country,” Tendulkar wrote in a statement on Twitter.

“I’ve helped by contributing to the cause and hope that their effort soon reaches out to many more hospitals across India. Your support when I was playing was invaluable and helped me succeed. Today, we have to stand together behind everyone that is working hard to fight this pandemic,” he added.

Earlier, Tendulkar tested positive for Covid-19 and had to be hospitalised. He has now recovered and after reaching home, the Master Blaster urged the Covid survivors to donate plasma to help save lives. (Agency)