JK SSB counters speculations being made on social media platforms regarding result for different posts advertised under PM Package

JAMMU: Countering speculations being made on various social media platforms with an attempt to create doubts relating to recently declared result for different posts in various departments advertised vide advertisement notification number 3 of 2020 dated 01.12.2020 under PM Package for Kashmiri Migrants and Non Migrant Kashmiri Pandits, Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board today clarified that the aforesaid examination was conducted in multiple batches and slots from 29th March 2021 to 5th April 2021 at 10 examination venues in Jammu and Srinagar/Budgam.

The Board further elucidated that 26684 candidates had submitted 34097 application forms for various posts/ items, of which, 22431 candidates appeared (against 29154 applications) in the CBT examination.

The matter was examined in the Board and the perusal of the main data revealed that there are 830 application forms pertaining to 392 unique candidates (179candidates for the post of Sub-inspector (Finance) and 213 candidates for the post of Assistant Compiler) who had submitted multiple application forms through different user IDs/ email addresses. Accordingly, all such candidates were issued system generated multiple roll numbers based on unique application numbers assigned to each unique user ID at the time of submitting application forms. Out of 392 unique candidates, 390 have appeared on one unique roll number only and two (02) candidates have been found to have appeared for the post of Sub-Inspector (Finance) on both the unique Roll Numbers assigned to them on different dates, which amounts to resorting to unfair means practices.

The Board has initiated necessary action as warranted in pursuance of the Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (Conduct of Examination) Regulations, 2013.

Moreover, there are 181 such candidates whose particulars are, to a very large extent, similar but are actually different individuals as cross verified from the main data.

The Board again stated that the aforesaid examination was conducted in multiple batches/ slots from 29th March 2021 to 5th April 2021. Accordingly, the J&K Services Selection Board vide Notice No. SSB/COE/Mig/2762-69 dated 10.03.2021 notified procedure for compilation of examination scores for multi-session/slot papers wherein it was clearly spelt out that the score of candidates shall be subjected to normalisation procedure based on Percentile Score which is a widely used principle for multi slot / session examination by almost all recruiting agencies across the country. The percentile ranks so derived and equated will be used as input criteria to finalise the merit list.

Moreover, the Board being primarily a recruiting agency of J&K Government has no role in prescribing qualifications, eligibility conditions or issuance of certificates etc. for the posts advertised from time to time. The Board advertises posts in pursuance of the indent/requisition received from the concerned departments and in tune with the Recruitment Rules of the concerned indenting Department.

However, the Board endeavours to notify the detailed terms and conditions with regard to eligibility for appointment at the time of issuing advertisement notification(s) itself. Accordingly, the terms and conditions with regard to eligibility for appointment were given in the Advertisement Notification Number 03 of 2020 at para 1(i) & 1(ii).

The Board said that the concerns raised and the allegations levelled seems to have been done with intention of maligning its image. The Board has in last 10 years recruited more than 50,000 candidates to various non-gazetted posts in a fair and transparent manner. Recently, the J&K SSB has conducted two largest ever written examinations wherein 1.92 lakh and 4.04 lakh candidates respectively were to appear. The contentions and the allegation levelled against J&K Services Selection Board shall in no way demoralise the Board which shall continue to perform its mandate with utmost sincerity and dedication.

It is also clarified that genuine grievances of candidates who will approach the Board with relevant documents and sufficient material will be looked into with earnestness and fairness in a speedy manner.

Accordingly, aspiring candidates are hereby cautioned against the activities of such unscrupulous elements who intend to mislead gullible candidates or spread misinformation using various undesirable means.