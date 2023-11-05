Talla Jewellers announces 2nd Lucky Draw Winner of IJSF

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 4: Amid the ongoing Indian Jewellery Shopping Festival (IJSF) which is continuing at the Talla Jewellers, announced the 2nd lucky draw winner here today.

Amid the festival season, IJSF is currently in full swing, captivating the hearts of jewellery enthusiasts across Jammu & Kashmir at Talla Jewellers.

Earlier, Shamsher Singh was declared the first lucky draw winner on November 1, 2023.

Talla Jewellerys is renowned for its exquisite bridal jewellery collection, has partnered with the festival to create an unforgettable experience for attendees.

Talla Jewellers, with 4 locations across Jammu & Kashmir, is celebrated for its unparalleled craftsmanship, unwavering commitment to quality, and a stunning bridal collection that beautifully embodies tradition and elegance.

For brides seeking the finest jewellery for their special day, Talla Jewellers stands as the ultimate destination.

This festival is all about making jewellery dreams come true, and the journey has only just begun.

The Indian Jewellery Shopping Festival, is being celebrated at Talla Jewellers, is where style meets tradition, where dreams are crafted in gold and gems.